Geology and the Cacapon River drainage
3rd in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the Lost/Cacapon River, by 6 authors who love it.
As a geologist, I am frequently asked to identify mystery rocks and fossils people find on outings. But I also field questions from observant travelers passing through eastern West Virginia on I-64 or Corridor H who wonder if some rock layers – strata in geologic terms – have been bent or tilted.
The answer is yes. And the Cacapon River is an example of a drainage basin that was influenced by the bending and folding of rock during Appalachian mountain building about 280 million to 300 million years ago.
In geology, time and location can be fuzzy topics. During Appalachian mountain building, West Virginia was just south of the equator and rotated 45 degrees clockwise. And the bedrock underlying the Cacapon River was more than 30 miles east of where it is now, before it was squished and crumpled.
The Appalachians formed as the ocean floor was separating what is now Africa from eastern North America slipped under the two continents as they approached one another and slowly collided.
The scene 300 million years ago may have looked similar to southern Asia today – the continent of India slowly moved north and bulldozed its way into Asia causing the Himalayas to form. That collision is still going on today.
The core of the Appalachians stood in central Virginia and extended south to Alabama and north through Newfoundland, eastern Greenland and Norway. To the west, older strata were pushed westward and upwards along deep thrust faults, as shown in the cross section. This created upward-arching anticlines and downward-facing synclines.
The folding visible today originally developed thousands of feet underground. Since then, younger strata have been eroded away leaving a topography of long ridges supported by hard, resistant sandstones, and valleys underlain by softer rocks such as shale, limestone, and thinner sandstones.
The Cacapon River now flows northward into the Potomac along these valleys. From Wardensville to Yellow Spring and Capon Bridge, it follows the Meadow Branch Syncline. From Capon Bridge to the Forks of Cacapon, it cuts northwest across a complex of closely spaced anticlines and enters the valley of the of the Sideling Hill Syncline where it continues its northward flow to its confluence with the Potomac at Great Cacapon.
Geologists have known about the connection between folds and river valleys since the 1800s. However, just how rocks fold is a topic of ongoing research in geology.
Prior to the discovery of plate tectonics in the 1960s, it was thought that the Earth was shrinking through time. Folds were thought of as planetary wrinkles, like the skin on an old apple that’s been sitting in a fruit bowl too long.
By the 1980s, geologists recognized that folds in many mountain belts formed by bending along thrust faults as continents and volcanic islands bulldozed into one another.
Today, geologists unravel the finer details of folding using engineering computer methods, artificial intelligence, and by conducting lab experiments with sandboxes. That’s right – playing in the sand, although sound effects are optional.
Joseph L. Allen is distinguished professor of geology at Concord University in Athens and studies geologic structures in the Appalachians, Rocky Mountains and Greenland in collaboration with Concord’s environmental geoscience students.
