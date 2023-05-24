wvsdb desitny

Graduate Destiny Waugh holds up her valedictorian trophy during the 2019 graduation ceremony.

ROMNEY — West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind seniors are gearing up for graduation this week, and perhaps even more exciting – they are participating in their first “signing day” ever.

Twelve seniors are graduating this year, and all but one student will be signing on Thursday. The students are going to college, vocational education (CTE), or heading straight to a workplace.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.