CAPON BRIDGE — “We’re about $17,000 short on the budget this year,” Capon Bridge Public Library board member Barbara Sirbaugh told the Capon Bridge Town Council at last week’s meeting.
Funding the library receives from the state depends on the U.S. census, which provides the population figures used to distribute funds fairly. The 2020 census figures for the Capon Bridge area were lower than hoped – “not enough people returned their census papers,” Sirbaugh explained.
The resulting drop in population led the state library commission to cut library funding. Over the next 10 years, the library will lose a total of almost $20,000.
The library has some ideas to help make up the lost income, but it also needs a new roof. Sirbaugh asked if the town could help by covering the library’s water and sewer bills through the end of the year, and taking care of the library’s snowplowing.
Mayor Laura Turner responded that the town does not have a lot of money but could help with either the water and sewer or the roof. The water and sewer would still have to be paid, but the money would come from the town’s general fund.
Councilman Chris Turner added that doing the snowplowing would not be a problem.
Sirbaugh was accompanied by fellow board member Beth Giffin Delawder and library director Nancy Meade, who distributed a three-page information sheet on the library, prepared for the town comprehensive plan that included a lengthy list of things the library does for the community.
In other business, Mantz announced he had worked out a 25-year extension of the town’s agreement with the Department of Natural Resources to draw water from the spring on state land that supplies the town water system. He added that the town needed to be actively looking for a secondary water source.
The Hampshire County Commission has approved the town’s request for American Rescue Plan funds to cover the cost of transitioning to take over utilities in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, including the purchase of a lot to build a bulk water station. ARPA funds will also be used to extend water service to customers on top of Schafernaker Mountain.
Mantz said the transfer of utilities had been made easier by the fact that the town and the county development authority use the same insurer, and they are ready to meet Aquabanq’s needs.
Mayor Turner said she really appreciated the county commission doing this for the town, and Water Superintendent Chris Turner added that it may keep the town from having to raise water rates.
Mayor Turner announced the resignation of Police Officer Jacob Crites, and the hiring of Officer Chris Mercer, a K-9 officer with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department, to work part-time for the Town of Capon Bridge.
Mayor Turner also announced that the American Legion Run for Pops had brought in $3,000 that was to be divided equally between the police and fire departments.
She added that Light Up Capon Bridge’s first movie night had been “a huge success – all the kids just kept coming,” and they planned another on July 14, as well as the “Light Up The Track” kids’ bike race on July 8.
The council approved requests for fireworks permits from Rob and Stacy Toothman, to be set off at their house on July 1, and from Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 to be set off July 2 at dusk.
At the suggestion of Chris Turner, the council agreed the fire department should be notified of fireworks permits issued, and Mayor Laura Turner asked if permits could be canceled if conditions became too dangerous. Mantz said he would have to look at the ordinance, which might need revision.
Janice Vecchiet of the Garden of Kneadin’ appeared before the council to ask if they had any problem with her conducting a business using the kitchen at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, noting that it was a publicly owned building. Town attorney Logan Mantz assured her that the town had no ordinances that would restrict her use of the kitchen.
Richard Kesner said he was interested in starting a metal detector club for children, teaching them to locate buried objects and flag their finds, but without doing any digging without the property owner’s permission. He was looking for help organizing the club.
Mantz said the town’s permission would not be necessary, and board members suggested some possibilities for help organizing the club.
