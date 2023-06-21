0909 CB library.jpg

CAPON BRIDGE  — “We’re about $17,000 short on the budget this year,” Capon Bridge Public Library board member Barbara Sirbaugh told the Capon Bridge Town Council at last week’s meeting.

Funding the library receives from the state depends on the U.S. census, which provides the population figures used to distribute funds fairly. The 2020 census figures for the Capon Bridge area were lower than hoped – “not enough people returned their census papers,” Sirbaugh explained.

