BAKER – The body of a Christiansburg, Va. man was found in Baker yesterday after a month-long search.
The Hardy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the body of an elderly Virginia man, Siegfried Holzer, 86, was found Wednesday in the area where his vehicle was recovered in February.
The remains have been sent to the medical examiner's office and police are awaiting positive identification, reported a Christiansburg spokesperson.
Law enforcement officials from Christiansburg and Hardy County have been looking for Holzer, a former Virginia Tech professor, since February. He reportedly left his home on Feb. 23 to go to the store, but never returned. His family, upon realizing he hadn't checked in, activated a GPS locator on his vehicle and located it driving out of the area.
Officials found the vehicle in Hardy County, along State Route 55 in Baker. A month later, on Wednesday, they found his body.
