CHARLESTON – Tom Cover is the new director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Cover is a graduate of Potomac State College and West Virginia University. He has 44 years of experience in the wood industry and worked for Allegheny Wood Products and Georgia Pacific. Most recently, he served as Regional Forester of Region 4 for the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Cover said one of his 1st goals is to meet with state foresters and assess current and upcoming projects.
“I’m really looking forward to the position and the challenge that comes with it,” Cover said. “I’m proud of what Forestry has accomplished and want to see it continue to grow.”
Established in 1909 as a declaration of the state government for the need of forest protection and research, the West Virginia Division of Forestry protects and conserves forest resources in the nation’s third most forested state.
The position has been open since May, after the death of Director Barry Cook.
After consultation with Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch made the new appointment.
