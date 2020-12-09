Drivers and vehicle owners can now make address changes online with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.
Customers can also upload proof of residency documents and obtain duplicate documents affected by the address change, including vehicle registration, handicap placards, driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Use the change-of-address link under the Driver's License Information section on the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, or simply visit go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.
The Hampshire Co-op and Heritage Marketplace has extended its hours in the lead-up to Christmas.
The Co-op is now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Wal-Mart awarded $2.3 million in quarterly bonuses to West Virginia associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks, following strong 3rd-quarter business performance. An estimated $2.8 million in special cash bonuses will be paid to West Virginia associates on Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic.
Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.
West Virginia University will host 14 online commencement ceremonies for the 2,680 graduates in the August and December Classes of 2020 on Dec. 19.
Graduates won’t walk across the commencement stage during the presentation of candidates, their names will simultaneously scroll on screen while being read aloud.
Ceremonies will conclude with a virtual tassel turn, and to celebrate in true University fashion, graduates near and far will sing “Country Roads.”
Hanukkah begins at sunset Thursday. It ends Dec. 18.
West Virginia’s gas prices fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations. Gas prices in West Virginia are 2.1 cents higher than a month ago, but 41.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average rose 3.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.16 Sunday. That’s up 5.7 cents from a month ago and down 42.6 cents from a year ago.
