MARTINSBURG — A Rio man with a prior domestic violence conviction in Mineral County has now been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms.
Charging documents say that in April, law enforcement officers responded to a domestic incident involving Jason Lee Gordon, 36, and they observed that he’d driven his vehicle into a ditch.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, and officers discovered nine guns and an assortment of ammunition in his automobile. One of the weapons was a “ghost gun,” or a privately manufactured firearm, while the other eight were conventionally made.
Gordon’s alleged prior conviction for domestic violence prohibits him from possessing any firearms.
“The prosecution of domestic abusers with guns continues to be a priority for my office,” said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Every case like this that we bring makes the community safer, not only for the victims but also for the law enforcement officers who respond to domestic calls.”
The case is currently being investigated by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, as well as ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.
It is being prosecuted by Eleanor F. Hurney, assistant U.S. Attorney.
Gordon is being detailed in the Eastern Regional Jail and was formally arraigned last Thursday.
