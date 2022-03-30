ROMNEY — Republican primary election candidates for District 88 and District 89 seats in the House of Delegates participated in a candidate forum Friday night at The Bank of Romney Community Center, sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County.
The May 10 primary likely will decide the final winner, since there are no Democratic candidates in the running. However, unaffiliated candidates can still file for the Nov. 8 election until Aug. 3.
Three District 88 candidates were present — Keith Funkhouser, Rick Hillenbrand and Stephen Smoot. A 4th candidate, Austin Iman, never responded to his invitation.
Both District 89 candidates, incumbent Ruth Rowan and challenger Darren Thorne, participated.
Responding to questions about her personal agenda and the source of her morals, District 89 candidate Rowan said she focuses on seniors, the family and children. She mentioned grandparents struggling to raise grandchildren, food insecurity and discipline problems, children aging out of foster care, conditions in nursing homes, human trafficking, her support for the School for the Deaf and Blind, and her stand on abortion.
Rowan bases her morals in Proverbs 31:8: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
Thorne, the other District 89 candidate, said he was running to bring back our rights and liberties, and his morals “come from God above — God and the Constitution.”
District 88 candidate Funkhouser seeks to bring business principles and experience into government, given his background as an engineer and executive. His morals, he said, come from the Bible and the godly parents who raised him, and he gives credit to his wife.
Hillenbrand said he believed in using tax dollars wisely, protecting life and 2nd Amendment rights, and expanding education in trade skills. He noted he is the only District 88 candidate who is a veteran, and said his core values come from the 10 Commandments and the Boy Scout Oath.
District 88 candidate Stephen Smoot mentioned his work for Congressman Mooney and his support for county broadband, along with agriculture and its convergence with tourism. He believes in vocational education, starting in the 5th grade. The Bible is the source of his morals.
All 5 candidates expressed conservative Republican values as they dealt with such issues as changing gender identities, voting against abortion, 2nd Amendment rights and critical race theory.
However, some raised more complex issues.
Rowan acknowledged voting against a bill prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory, saying she objected to the way the bill was written, because it put teachers in jeopardy.
Referring to her experience as a schoolteacher, she worried that “you say something, the child misinterprets it — it happens all the time.” She noted that the most eloquent argument against the bill came from a Black educator, and enforcing the bill as written could drive away good teachers.
A question about encroachments on personal freedoms during the past 2 years led Thorne to blame legislators for giving over power to government bureaucrats and saying health departments should be reined in.
Rowan noted the legislature has passed a resolution asking the U.S. Congress to call a convention of states to propose amendments to limit federal government powers.
Funkhouser saw the problem as not gathering data properly and modifying approaches as situations change. Hillenbrand agreed data was withheld that could have led to better decisions, while Smoot warned giving too much power to bureaucrats leads to totalitarianism.
Asked about voting pro-life, all candidates strongly favored laws prohibiting abortion. Most mentioned 14-15 week limits, though Thorne said it should be taken to “zero weeks.”
However, Hillenbrand said that even though he is pro-life from the point of conception, he could see an exception being made if refusing an abortion meant both lives were lost, and suggested some allowance being made if the mother’s life is in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.