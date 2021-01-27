Capon Bridge Elementary gym will go up early too
Pancione said constructing the 2 schools at the same time would minimize disruption, moving students “all at once, rather than piecemeal.”
The authority was successful in getting approval of Hampshire County’s school bonds onto the state School Building Authority’s agenda in December, and the SBA gave its approval for issuing $20 million worth of bonds — a necessary step before bond sales can take place.
Had the SBA decision been delayed to April, it could have delayed the project a year, said Development Authority board chair Greg Bohrer.
“Now we’ve sort of got a clear pathway,” said Pancione.
The bonds should be offered for sale in April.
Before construction of the West school can begin, the old hospital building in Romney must be demolished and the site cleaned up. Application will be made for state Community Development Block Grant funds for the demolition, with a final public hearing on the grant application to be held this Thursday.
Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson will drive to Charleston to hand-deliver the application to get it there by the Jan.29 deadline. She said Hampshire might know by late June whether it will receive the grant.
Thrasher Group project engineer Patricia Escoriaza estimated demolition should take 60 days, after an estimated 45 days for asbestos abatement. A mandatory pre-bid meeting for contractors was scheduled for later Jan. 20, with bids due Feb. 2. Escoriaza asked development board members to “keep their fingers crossed,” predicting they would get 3 competing bids.
Johnson said the contract should be awarded at the next authority board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 17.
Authority board members and members of the county school board toured the Romney Elementary and old hospital sites at the end of the meeting. Pancione said that while the rest of the Romney Elementary campus will be traded to the authority for the hospital property, the school system’s administrative offices will remain where they are for now.
In other business, county broadband coordinator Aaron Cox discussed progress with the Capon Bridge project, noting that they were encountering “issues” largely involving the reluctance of landowners to grant right-of-way, even when the telephone poles on which the county’s fiber optic cable would be strung were already installed on their property.
Cox said they were finishing up the project, installing fiber optic on Whitaker Loop, Capon School Street and Tannery Row. They are also looking at grants for the next round of broadband expansion.
He noted that the Federal Communication Commission is still deciding whether to allow Frontier to remain the provider designated to supply 65% of the county with fiber to home broadband service over the next 6 years.
Escoriaza reported the Capon Bridge Technology Park industrial road project should be finished by the end of April, with the scheduled completion date moved back to April 21 from April 15, as they work to complete installation of utilities.
Johnson reported some interest in buying property from people moving here and wanting to bring their businesses with them, including a bed-and-breakfast operator as well as a locomotive repair and maintenance facility. She has shown them vacant space in the Romney Business Park and they are also talking to local realtors.
Johnson also said that Shadow Works, a manufacturer of sports apparel offering protection against punctures, abrasion and flame, has faced declining orders due to Covid and is no longer seeking to buy property here, as they were last fall.
Instead, the company is looking for leased space in which they might expand on a temporary basis.
The meeting included an executive session for discussion of legal matters tied to existing contracts, at which no decisions were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.