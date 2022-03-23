The Hampshire High School HOSA students returned from their state leadership conference with trophies, medals and honors galore, with many students placing at the state level.
The state conference, held in Huntington, resulted in 8 awards for HHS HOSA (future health professionals) students, 2 placements in state leadership roles and an award for Kristie Long, HHS’s HOSA advisor.
“The students worked really hard since December to win the medals and trophies they were awarded,” Long said. “It is exciting and energizing to be able to do the conferences in person again.”
Kaylyn McKee is now the state secretary for the upcoming year, and Audrey Linaburg is the state reporter.
As far as accolades and medals, the list is extensive, indeed.
Hailey Taylor took 1st place in the Nursing Assistant category, and Mazie Donivan took 3rd in the category of Home Health Aide.
Kaylyn McKee took silver for Human Growth and Development; Lindsey Musselman took silver for Behavioral Health. Trinity Davis was the 1st-place winner for Health Informatics, and Giovanna Matthews took bronze for Nutrition. Bret Hano also took bronze, in the Medical Laws and Ethics category.
Callie Simmons was honored as this year’s Most Outstanding HOSA Leader, and Long took the award for Secondary HOSA Advisor of the Year. Long added that she feels “blessed to be a small part of the success of these young people.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.