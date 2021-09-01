Another death and surging cases are adding up to an ugly Covid-19 picture after the 1st week of school.
The County recorded its 38th death from Covid-19 this week. The Health Department reported Monday that a 73-year-old woman from Romney had succumbed to complications from the virus.
She is the 1st covid death reported here since 2 were announced on June 8.
“We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings, and social distancing,” the department said Monday morning.
Hours later, the weekly statistics showed the virus continues to spread at rates not seen since last winter.
In the week ending Monday, 88 more Hampshire County residents tested positive for Covid-19. Six people were hospitalized among the 72 active cases.
The week included a record 27 positives in 1 day.
Over the 17 months of the pandemic, 2,202 residents here have tested positive, 1 in every 12 people.
The high number of positives — even among a growing number of people being tested — kept Hampshire red status on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking map.
Hampshire was not alone Tuesday. No counties were green; Pocahontas was yellow, Tucker was gold, 18 more were orange and the remaining 35 were red.
The county had only 38.3% of residents age 12 or older fully vaccinated. Another 4% have received a partial dose.
