ROMNEY — Cans will again be accepted at the county recycling center, though with a lesser role for volunteers, in a decision made at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
The commissioners also received an update on preparations for the June 9 election, for which early voting begins today.
County health department director Stephanie Shoemaker reported a spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend that upped the county’s total to 21.
The 7 most recent cases were all connected, Shoemaker said, emphasizing the importance of social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
Dorothy Kengla, representing the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, asked the commission to allow the cooperative to resume collecting cans at the county recycling center. HRC volunteers have collected 35,000 pounds of cans and taken them for recycling, keeping them out of landfills, she said.
Since the recycling center opened earlier this month, after shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns, it has accepted only cardboard and paper. Can recycling impedes traffic flow through the recycling center, the HRC was told.
Commission President Bob Hott said he was all for recycling, but added, “We don’t feel that we as a county should have to pay for it.” He noted that one problem with having HRC volunteers collect cans was that people mingle, and repeated several times that the county employees have been complaining.
Hott suggested the employees take cans and put them aside, for HRC volunteers to pick up later and haul off for sorting.
Kengla pointed out that the DEP shut down the sorting being done on HRC President Robin Mills’ property, so HRC volunteers have nowhere to take recycling to be sorted.
(The Review is still waiting for further information on the DEP’s complaint, after filing a FOIA request April 16 and being assured on April 20 that staff members were working on it.)
The commission eventually agreed that though cans are to be collected by county employees and set aside, HRC volunteers could enter the center at the end of the open period to do the sorting there before hauling the cans away.
HRC volunteer Stephanie Cacopardo warned the commissioners bags need to be checked for trash, since people try to get rid of their garbage this way. Hott assured her the county employees will check the bags for trash as they accept them.
County Clerk Eric Strite reported that early voting has moved to the 2nd floor of the old courthouse rather than the main level, in order to provide more space for social distancing.
Early voting begins today, during normal business hours at the courthouse, 8-4, and will last through June 6 (Saturdays included, from 9-5).
Voters are to enter through the front door of the courthouse, where someone will be stationed to direct them to the stairs or elevator.
The county encourages wearing masks, though Strite said they could not legally require them, and will ask everyone to use a handwashing station upon entry to the courthouse.
On election night, the candidates will be welcome in the courthouse to watch the returns come in, but will be asked to leave their families at home to limit the size of the gathering - “to keep everybody safe,” Hott said.
In other business, Commissioner Brian Eglinger reported that the county Parks and Recreation Department has decided they cannot yet open county parks safely. They remain closed for now.
Sheriff John Alkire and Assessor Norma Wagoner announced they would open their building today, though with just one entrance and exit. The sheriff said the DMV was still largely shut down though taking appointments, and encouraged people to do as much online as possible.
Alkire said that driver’s licenses can be renewed online and the photo reused once, though if a new photo was not taken the last time the license was renewed, a new one will be needed.
County broadband manager Aaron Cox said a microwave link was being installed on top of the Capon Bridge Middle School yesterday that would link with HardyNet through Capon Springs. They anticipate the system may go online by the end of June.
HardyNet will be given office space in the sheriff’s office in Capon Bridge, and staff placed there will include a customer service agent.
Col. David Gee is retiring after 22 years of service heading animal control for the county, through most of which he made his own property available for use. He was brought before the commission praised by 911 Center administrator Nathan Sions.
Hott said Gee’s retirement caught the commission by surprise and asked Col. Gee to return for their June meeting. He thanked him for his service, noting he had given the county an animal adoption plan “far beyond what most counties do,” and had put the animal control program on a solid footing financially. o
