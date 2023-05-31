ROMNEY— The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind held an emotional ceremony last Friday to celebrate their 12 graduates.
“What these young people accomplished not only in this past year but in their lives up to this point is very, very impressive,” WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch said, beginning the ceremony.
Dean of Students Melanie Hesse was emotional as she introduced co-valedictorian Xander Holstein, who has been a student since 2016.
Holstein was thankful for the staff, his family and the accessibility of the classroom materials.
“The accessibility of the academics here is this school’s strongest point, in my opinion, with a close second being the nearly one-on-one education and opportunities,” Holstein said.
He shared that being at the school allowed him to obtain one of the highest computer system aptitude scores in West Virginia.
Co-valedictorian Robert Wolford, who has been at the school since he was three, also addressed the audience, emphasizing to his successors the importance of always being “confident in your competence.”
