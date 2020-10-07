1MORGANTOWN — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $3 million to a couple of West Virginia University engineers for a project to develop a low-cost process to convert natural gas commonly flared at industrial sites, the university said.
Engineers John Hu and Xingbo Liu at the Staler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources want to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions and harness natural gas into high-value solid carbon and hydrogen for fuel, the university said in a news release.
The university is developing the new technology in collaboration with North Carolina State University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, H-Quest and industrial partners SoCalGas and C4-MCP.
Long awaited
four-lane Coalfields Expressway opens
2CHARLESTON — A long awaited 8.9-mile (14.3-kilometer) four-lane highway opened in rural Wyoming County last week.
Gov. Jim Justice and officials held an opening ceremony for the road, which lawmakers first sought to build in the 1980s. It runs from Slab Fork in Raleigh County to Mullens.
The project stalled in the early 2000s due to funding running out before the effort was renewed again in 2017, Justice’s office said. The Coalfields Expressway project cost $33 million and extended the highway to 18 miles (29 kilometers) total.
“It’s a crying shame when you think about how long it’s been,’’ Justice said in a statement. “Maybe it’s been close to 30 years, 30 years in the making to open this area of West Virginia to the world.’’
Top teacher, school service worker named
3CHARLESTON — A fifth-grade instructor from Upshur County has been selected as West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year.
Erin Anderson was selected over four other finalists, the state Department of Education said in a news release. Anderson teaches at Tennerton Elementary School in Buckhannon.
The statement said Anderson stresses the importance of building relationships with her students both in and out of the classroom. Last year she started a club that invites students to run together after school. According to Anderson, the practice strengthens relationships and builds lifelong healthy habits.
Anderson will received $5,000 and the use of a car throughout the year.
The department also named Gilmer County bus driver Susan Kirkpatrick as the state Service Personnel of the Year. She also is an EMT in Gilmer County, teaches first aid and CPR to school staff and serves as an athletic trainer for Gilmer County’s sports teams.
Federal prisoners to be tested for virus before transfers
4KINGWOOD — Preston County officials have been reassured that inmates transferred into a federal prison there will be tested for the new coronavirus first, The Dominion Post reported. The reassurances came after a fourth prisoner brought in as many weeks to the United States Penitentiary Hazelton tested positive for COVID-19.
Richard Heldreth is president of Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents workers at Hazelton. He said bringing in inmates with COVID-19 could spread the virus throughout the community.
Preston County Health Department Director V.J. Davis and others spoke with officials from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals Service on Friday and were told that testing before transfers will begin this coming week.
“They told us that their new procedure is going to be that all inmates, before they are transferred somewhere, will be tested for COVID. And if they test positive, they will not leave the facility they are at,” Davis said.
“They basically gave us the answer we were wanting,” he said. “Now it’s the process to see if they follow up on what they said.’’
Students resume in-person classes in Kanawha County
5CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s largest public school system is opening its classrooms for the first time this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers welcomed students back Monday in Kanawha County, where school doors had been shut to instruction since Gov. Jim Justice ordered them closed in March.
Under West Virginia’s color-coded education map released Saturday, Kanawha County can reopen schools to in-person learning for the first time since school began on Sept. 8. Kanawha parents were given the option to have their children attend schools this fall either in-person or virtually, but the rate of virus cases in the county prohibited in-person attendance until this week. r
