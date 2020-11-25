A 56-year-old Paw Paw hunter died in the field Monday afternoon on the 1st day of buck season.
Natural Resource Police were awaiting the medical examiner’s report Tuesday afternoon on the cause of death for Brian Wayne Nester.
“It could have been natural causes; it could have been a heart attack,” said Capt. Tom Stuckey. “It was not firearms related.”
Stuckey said a high-powered rifle was found by Nester’s body off Cold Stream Road near Slanesville.
Slanesville Fire Company and Romney Rescue Squad were initially called to the site on a missing person report, Eastern Panhandle Working Fires posted on Facebook.
