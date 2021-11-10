CHARLESTON — Two agencies serving Hampshire County have gotten a share of $13.2 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance grants that Gov. Jim Justice announced last month.
Family Crisis Center Inc. is being awarded $261,708 to provide direct services to sexual assault and domestic violence victims in Hampshire and 5 neighbor counties — Mineral, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc. will receive $62,901 to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Hampshire, Mineral and Pendleton counties.
Funds are going to 84 public and private nonprofit agencies throughout the state.
The Victims of Crime Act Assistance funds will provide services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation and other support to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and elder abuse.
The funds also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
The VOCA funds are awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services. o
