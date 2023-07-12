Old HMH Time Capsule

The time capsule found under the cornerstone of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital was finally opened Tuesday morning, revealing the contents of what Hampshire County Development Authority President Rebecca Hott described as “one of the best kept secrets in Hampshire County.”

Who placed the time capsule there remains a mystery, but they filled it with copies of the Hampshire Review from 1957, a paper listing the 1957 board of directors of the old hospital, with their signatures, and a dollar bill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.