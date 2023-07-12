The time capsule found under the cornerstone of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital was finally opened Tuesday morning, revealing the contents of what Hampshire County Development Authority President Rebecca Hott described as “one of the best kept secrets in Hampshire County.”
Who placed the time capsule there remains a mystery, but they filled it with copies of the Hampshire Review from 1957, a paper listing the 1957 board of directors of the old hospital, with their signatures, and a dollar bill.
The time capsule had been discovered during the demolition of the old hospital, and HCDA Executive Director J. T. Hott thanked Eileen Johnson, his predecessor, for having kept it under lock and key until it could be opened in the public ceremony that followed the July 11 County Commission meeting.
The time capsule, an oblong metal box standing on end, was displayed on the table at which the county commissioners normally meet, with a photo of the old hospital building and architect’s drawing of the new South Branch Elementary School – which will replace it – displayed on either side of the room.
Hampshire County Commission President Brian Eglinger was given the key to open the box, and he shared the responsibility of removing and displaying the contents with former HCDA President Greg Bohrer and Hampshire Memorial Hospital Vice President Mary Sas.
Among those present were Mrs. Virginia Cox, the oldest living employee from the old hospital building, where she worked from 1960-2004, and the fourth and fifth grade classes from the Romney Elementary School.
The details of who placed the time capsule under the hospital cornerstone remain a mystery, but it was announced that a cornerstone would be created for the new South Branch Elementary School to be constructed on the hospital site, to be opened in 50 years.
According to J. T. Hott, this will be done with instructions, so that this time, people will know the time capsule is there.
Issues of the Hampshire Review found in the capsule, in the order in which they were removed, dated from April 24, 1957, announcing the ground-breaking ceremony would be held that Saturday; March 6, 1957, announcing the final approval had been signed for the hospital; Feb. 6, 1957, announcing the approval of parts 2 and 3; Feb. 20, 1957, announcing the final working drawings of the hospital had been accepted.
These were followed by a paper bearing the signatures of the hospital board of directors and a dollar bill. “It must have been their first dollar,” joked Bohrer.
Some pieces of rubber glove were retrieved from the bottom of the box - “and that’s it!” announced Eglinger.
Local historian Charles Hall spoke after the contents had been removed and displayed, remarking that history consists of stories – a collection of many stories – and telling the audience that some of the most important stories tell how communities grow.
He reminded everyone that during the process of removing it, it had been discovered that the old hospital building was eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
It is one of the few remaining that were constructed and funded by the Hill-Burton Act of 1946 – “back when people had confidence that government could do good things,” he added.
The act was passed by Congress to raise health standards in America and provide hospitals in communities that had none – but it required that communities prove they could sustain a hospital first.
This required a commitment on all levels of society – “something we desperately need today,” said Hall. Everyone had to work together.
Placement on the National Register would have made the hospital building a memorial, Hall pointed out, “but memorials are not for the past but for the future. Countless people worked to make the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital a blessing for the community, and we need people willing to make the same commitment to make Hampshire County a better place today.”
The opening of the time capsule was followed by a public reception attended by many of those responsible for the ceremony, including the local historians who had helped with research, and the Hampshire County Commission for contributing the space for the ceremony and providing for live-streaming the event. ❏
