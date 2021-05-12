Going, going, gone

Situated on lot 96 of the original 100 lots in the Historic District of Romney, the property was listed as belonging to a Colonel Stephens as early as 1763 and then, in 1796, a deed was issued by the trustees of the town to Perez Drew, one of the early businessmen of the late 1700s. It passed through several hands, losing an 11-foot, 9-inch strip on the west side along the way (where John McMeekin had what must have been a very narrow stable). A deed to James Black in 1820 mentions a house on the lot and so does the deed for the next owner, Daniel Mytinger, who bought the property in 1833. When Daniel died in 1882 and the property was sold (1883), it was split, the corner property with a house going to Samuel Lightfoot Flournoy and the building on the west side to Archie Moore Jr.
Apparently Daniel had built the house on the corner at some point (more research needed here) and the main house, now a real estate office may be the older perhaps pre-1820 building, described in 1882 as being a “wooden weather-boarded dwelling house.”
The corner house went through a succession of owners including an Arnold, an Inskeep, even a Pancake, belonging for a while to Dr Esteban Friera and eventually becoming the property of The Bank of Romney.
The Mytinger family – Daniel Jr and his brother Jacob – moved to Hampshire County from what is now Stephensburg in Virginia. Daniel followed in the family business of saddle and harness making and Jacob was a silversmith and clockmaker. Daniel was the father of Tobias Mytinger who bought what is now called the Wilson-Wodrow-Mytinger House on West Gravel Lane in Romney.
Samuel Lightfoot Flournoy was a lawyer and politician as well as a businessman in the county. He was in the Confederate Army, was a state senator and three-time mayor of Romney and a founder of the Bank of Romney.
There is much history haunting the streets of Romney. Even a casual observer can feel the age of the town and a more dedicated student of the past can close their eyes and listen to the sounds of horses clopping on the dirt streets and hear the early settlers speaking in several languages and creating a town out of a wilderness.
As the Romney Historic Landmark Commission works toward becoming an official Historic District, more history and voices will be discovered in this oldest town in West Virginia.
