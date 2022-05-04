Barn fundraiser a smash-hit start to 5-step stabilization process
ROMNEY — “Nothing short of spectacular.”
That’s how Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle described April 22’s “Raise the Roof” fundraiser to help secure some dollars for the barn on Depot Street to get a new roof and some much-needed repairs.
The event saw around 300 people in attendance at the Bottling Works that Friday night, and there was $34,332.38 raised in total.
Of that total, the night’s auction raised over $11,000, tickets, drinks and donations equaled over $10,800 and other donations added another $10,000 to the total. Raffles and wheel money added even more.
“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback,” said Patty Anderson, one of the event organizers.
It won’t stop there, though, and with a 5-phase plan for stabilization of the structure and more fundraising events on the horizon, the dilapidated barn may soon be seeing better days.
Logan Mantz, town attorney and grant-writer, outlined the project’s 5-phase plan to the “Save the State Barn” committee at their meeting last Tuesday evening.
Right now, he said, we’re smack-dab in the middle of phase 1: fundraising for stabilization. The massive barn has some “pretty serious structural issues,” Mantz said, and fundraising is going to be imperative if the town wants to get the ball rolling on barn repairs.
Phase 2 is the stabilization process, and Mantz explained that there are 2 directions the town could go with this phase. First (and ideally), the town could raise $600,000 by the end of the summer to do all of the repairs to get the building back in good shape. The other option, Mantz said, is “emergency stabilization.” This process would include securing the parts of the building in the worst and most precarious shape so the building could make it through winter.
“That wouldn’t be a long-term solution,” Mantz said, but added that with the amount raised now, the town is close to being able to fund the emergency stabilization already.
Phase 3 is the planning phase, which encompasses a lot of moving parts, including community input on how the building will be used, developing a business plan for the structure, figuring out its needs, and developing engineered designs and figuring out financing.
“Implementation” is phase 4, which is the actual boots-on-the-ground work at the barn site.
Phase 5, the last phase, is operation, when the barn (and whatever its new role in the town will be) is open for business.
Mantz said he’s feeling optimistic about where Romney is in the process right now.
“We’ve got a plan, we’ve got steps and we’re moving towards it,” he said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Derek Shreve explained some of the nitty-gritty details about the building’s state right now.
A quick summary: it’s not good.
“The west side (of the barn) is way worse than the right,” Shreve said. “If we get the wrong kind of rain or a wind storm, I could see a situation in which that wall goes.”
The “emergency stabilization” option (Plan B) does include emergency repairs, and the committee was in favor of doing everything possible to keep the building and the west wall standing now until the town moves into phase 2 at the end of the summer.
The committee also discussed possible future fundraisers, and have decided to hold a fundraising golf tournament, hopefully in June, to keep the momentum of the successful “Raise the Roof” event moving forward. o
