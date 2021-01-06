Stories to keep an eye on
Who knew a global pandemic would consumer our lives in 2020? Or that voters would approve Hampshire County’s 1st school bond call in a generation?
But there are also stories that don’t just erupt. They keep perking along.
Here are 10 of those that we expect to emerge or wrap up in 2021. Consider yourself forewarned and forearmed.
Will traffic be flowing over the new John Blue Bridge by year’s end?
Keep those fingers crossed. The schedule says December 2021 and like all construction projects, contractors build in time for unforeseen circumstances and the state builds in financial incentives to finish early.
So far, weather has cooperated and surprises have been minimal.
Crews have been digging since spring on the new half of the bridge that will carry south-bound traffic. Once it’s done, traffic will switch to the new half-bridge while the old trestle structure, built in 1936, is torn down and the new north-bound lane is built.
When will dirt start being moved for school construction?
There are a few necessary actions that need to occur before ground can be broken on the North, West or Central Elementary Schools and the gym at Capon Bridge Elementary. While the School Building Authority formally approved the paperwork for the projects in Hampshire County, the bonds need to be sold and an architect needs to be hired.
The SBA had intended to delay its funding decisions until April, but Hampshire pushed hard for approval sooner. The state organization agreed, and the ball is rolling now. Superintendent Jeff Pancione revealed several weeks ago that if the SBA had pushed back Hampshire’s plan, it might have been delayed an entire year.
Some things just take time, and the process from the official authorization of funds until breaking ground will likely take several months.
Which school construction project will start 1st?
Right now, the order in which the new schools will be built hasn’t been finalized. The West Elementary will be built on the site of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, while the Central Elementary will be constructed next to the site of the current Augusta Elementary.
The North school will be built near Slanesville’s current location, but the construction of that particular school will require a few extra steps to extend the water system, so we can likely count North Elementary as taking longer to plan and design.
The gym at Capon Bridge Elementary might be a simpler design to execute, so it’s possible that dirt will move on that addition before the construction of the 3 new schools.
Can Live Stream and Hardynet coexist in Capon Bridge? ... And what about Frontier?
This year Capon Bridge gained coverage from 2 new high speed internet services — Hardynet and Live Stream (originally called Virginia Air).
Hardynet opened an office in Capon Bridge and began signing up customers in July for the fiber optic-based system built by the county, at about the same time that the Strasburg-based Live Stream began offering wireless internet beamed from a tower on Shaffenaker Mountain.
Capon Bridge had previously been served just by Frontier, and now had 3 internet services — but with a population of just 383, how many internet providers can the town support?
A recent discussion of the Capon Bridge Community Group Facebook page showed all 3 companies have supporters and detractors.
There were some complaints about Hardynet’s speeds — 3 mbps for the most expensive option, and neither Hardynet nor Live Stream cover the whole town.
Hardynet services use a fiber optic system constructed by the county, which limits its range. Funds left from the grant used to build it are being used to extend service along Whitaker Loop and Tannery Row, but residents also complained most of Waterview Estates lacks service.
Hardynet is also working on expanding up Route 259 from Wardensville, including running fiber optic down Christian Church Road.
There were complaints about Live Stream’s coverage too, since it requires line of sight to a tower behind the Dollar General, which transmits to a relay tower on Great North Mountain. Increasing coverage would require another tower.
Though customers have long complained about Frontier’s service, Facebook posts have reported speeds improving, to the point that one Facebook user said Frontier now “works good when it works” — adding that “When it’s not working, it’s usually out for 7-10 days.”
There were fewer complaints about Frontier’s prices than about the others, and none about its coverage.
What will happen as the 3 systems compete for customers ? Can each attract a customer base sufficient to continue to provide service in Capon Bridge?
When will the Covid vaccine be available for the general public?
Vaccinations for 1st responders, healthcare workers and other folks on the front lines of the pandemic started rolling out in December, and the main question Hampshire County folks are asking is, “When will I get my vaccine?”
There’s a multi-stage plan in place from the Department of Health and Human Resources that will guide vaccine distribution throughout the Mountain State, and the general population doesn’t look like they’ll be getting their vaccines until March at the earliest, in the stage labeled 2-C.
While there are technically only 2 stages, each stage has sub-steps, and the time between now and spring will see vaccinations for home health workers, transportation employees, school staff and more. If the timeline doesn’t change, we can predict the more widespread distribution to be underway by summer, for sure.
Who will Romney choose as mayor in June?
The smart money is on Beverly Keadle, the incumbent. She said last month she intends to file for re-election, but will anyone else run for the office?
Four years ago Keadle ousted Dan Hileman from office and also defeated high school teacher Robbie Glover. The bigger point of that race was that voting grew from around 100 in previous municipal elections to more than 300.
Four council seats will also be on the ballot, 3 for 4-year terms and 1 unexpired term. The remaining seats and town recorder will be elected in 2022.
Election day is June 8. Filing begins next Monday and runs through Jan. 30.
Will seniors march on the Rannells Field turf for graduation?
Gathering restrictions sent plans for the 2020 HHS graduation ceremony up in the air, and seniors never got to walk across the stage.
This spring, with the brand-new turf making a stunning venue, we can hope that gathering restrictions will be lifted and that 2021 graduates will be able to have family and friends present for their big day.
Graduation wasn’t the only senior event railroaded by the pandemic: a school-sanctioned prom and the senior picnic went by the wayside as well, and fingers across the county are crossed that 2021 will see a fuller, more festive grad season for HHS students and their families.
How many people will Hampshire County have in the new census count?
We’ll know “as close to April as possible,” the Census Bureau says in its online list of important census dates.
Of course, that same list says the state populations were to be released “as close to Dec. 31 as possible” and we haven’t seen those yet. The latest reporting says the bureau should have the state counts available around Jan. 22, a couple of days after Joe Biden takes office as the next president.
The county numbers, around April 1, will allow the state to start redistricting delegate and senate seats. There’s a good chance that state Sen. Craig Blair and new Delegate George Miller will be redistricted out of representing Hampshire County.
The numbers will also be important for redrawing magisterial district lines in the county. Those determine where school board members and county commissioners can be elected from. Depending on legislative redistricting, some precincts could be redrawn, added or deleted.
Will there be a Hampshire County Fair this year?
“Hopefully within another few months, we will know more,” said Hampshire County Fair Committee Chair Duane “Punkin” Oates last week.
Oates will hold the first 2021 Hampshire County Fair committee meeting in March, with the fair scheduled for the 3rd week in July.
The 2020 Hampshire County Fair was canceled on June 8, shortly after the governor’s guidelines for fairs and festivals were released. Compliance would have been extremely difficult, and the fair committee recognized they could not guarantee the safety of fairgoers and staff.
An online livestock auction was all that remained, allowing FFA and 4-H members to recover what they had invested in animals raised for exhibit — a chief concern once it became clear the fair was threatened.
The committee had struggled to find a safe path forward from their first meeting on March 24 — just 3 days after President Trump had declared Covid-19 a national emergency.
As the year progressed, they dealt with WVU Extension restrictions on activities in the barns and the loss of an official Miss Hampshire County sash and crown after the Miss America pageant was canceled. The governor’s guidelines proved too much.
This year vaccination is coming, but the U.S. has a population of about 330 million, so it will take time — and Covid-19 is now a leading cause of death for Americans over 35, according to an analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last month.
What are the chances we will have a fair?
Will the old Weimer Chevrolet or the DMV building get new occupants this year?
One sits empty — and its owner wanted it to be the new home for the Romney office of the Division of Motor Vehicles. The other building, across the street, is the current home of DMV that will be abandoned this spring when the state agency moves to a facility near Keyser.
So what lies in the future? The former Weimer Chevrolet building has ample parking around it and automotive bays in addition to showroom and offices. DMV is nearly 7,000 square feet of space with the Division of Environmental Protection still renting space upstairs.
Dave Weimer put in a bid to the state to talk about being the new location for the DMV office, but the agency ignored his interest and rewrote its space search to target the Keyser area.
The spaces seem to dictate that large operations would move in, whether they’re retailers or offices.
The current DMV office is owned by Shawn Dodds’ S and D Properties of Elkins.
