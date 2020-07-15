When recycling activist Robin Mills was cited for having an open dump in his yard, Review Correspondent Sydney Maurer filed a Freedom of Information request on April 16 to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection for the documentation surrounding the case.
State law gives government bodies 5 days to either deny an FOI request or supply the material requested.
DEP told Maurer within a week that it was working on the request, but no documents came.
In May, she asked again and received no response.
Last week, the Review contacted DEP’s Acting Communications Officer Terry A. Fletcher asking for assistance in getting the documents and why the request had been ignored.
Fletcher responded by email within 24 hours with 7 documents, of which 2 were the citations against Mills and another was his response to the 1st citation.
Fletcher said other materials were withheld under auspices of the FOI law because they were drafts or internal or deliberative documents.
