MARTINSBURG — A Springfield man has admitted to having meth to distribute here.
Jamie Lee Sirbaugh, 43, pled guilty last Wednesday in federal court to a count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was caught with the meth, or ice, in February 2019.
Sirbaugh faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of $10 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.