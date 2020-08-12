Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced that $6 million would be committed to the Kids Connect program to provide over 1,000 wireless locations throughout the state to help boost Internet access for virtual learning, and 13 of these sites are in Hampshire County.
The sites across the state are at 688 K-12 schools, 255 libraries, 32 higher education locations and 31 state parks, making the official total for these boosted-accessibility spots 1,006 in the Mountain State.
In Hampshire County, the 13 locations will be at Capon Bridge, Augusta, Slanesville, Springfield-Green Spring, John J. Cornwell and Romney elementary schools, Capon Bridge and Romney middle schools, Hampshire High School, the HHS Career and Technical Education Center, both the Capon Bridge Public Library and the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
Justice said at his Aug. 5 press conference that all of these wireless locations would be installed by the time school resumes on Sept. 8.
“Today I am committing to make sure all students in West Virginia will have access to our broadband,” Justice said last week.
Kids Connect is a joint effort between the Governor’s Office of Technology, the West Virginia state board of education and the Higher Education Policy Commission.
“It’s a big commitment in resources and effort to get it done,” Justice said Friday. “But we’re going to get it done.”
On Friday, Justice also announced that the state’s rate of COVID-19 transmission has dropped to the 6th-lowest rate in the nation — a good sign for the Mountain State, but the state’s hardly out of the woods yet.
“We’re moving it in the right way. But how have we done it?” asked Justice. “The number 1 way we’ve done it has been wearing our masks and face coverings.”
Justice pointed out also that while many folks don’t like wearing masks, the numbers don’t lie.
“We see it right here,” he commented. “It’s working.”
Last week, the governor also outlined directives for back to school plans in each of the counties in the state, announcing that every county should have their back-to-school plan ready to go by this Friday, Aug. 14 for the Sept. 8 statewide start date.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione presented Hampshire County’s plan 2 weeks ago, and it was approved by the board. The plan calls for allowing 5-day-a-week class in-person with a full-time virtual option the new normal for county schools. The complete, comprehensive plan for the county can be found on the Hampshire County Schools website at https://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/.
