CHARLESTON — West Virginia took another big step toward lowering its cap on copays for insulin and other diabetic devices on Friday, with the House of Delegates passage of Senate Bill (SB) 577.

Addressing SB 577, Gaylene Miller, state director for AARP-WV, said, “There has been really good support for the idea of reducing the copay cap on insulin.” AARP WV has been one of the main proponents of the legislation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.