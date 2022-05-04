How volunteers battled the WVSDB blaze
His brain, working a mile a minute, is preplanning — looking at houses, imagining what he’d do if they caught fire. How would he approach it? How close are the nearest fire hydrants?
When the unthinkable happened on Feb. 26, as the WVSDB Administration Building began to burn, Parsons had already imagined it going up in flames.
“I’d preplanned that building probably 100 times,” he said, since he drives by it almost daily and was already aware of the hydrant locations on and around the campus.
Plus, being a born-and-bred Romney resident, Parsons spent a lot of time on the campus in his younger years.
“We played our Biddy Buddy games at the gym at the deaf and blind school. The community used those facilities,” he recalled. “Growing up here, I familiarized myself with the campus.”
When the call came in at just after 6 that Saturday morning that the iconic Romney landmark was ablaze, Parsons used those memories to his crew’s advantage.
The fire
The blaze was called in at 6:13 a.m., and the 2nd alarm sounded just 4 minutes later. The Romney Fire Company’s ladder truck was out of service that day, Parsons remembered, and he left with 3 other firefighters from the station that morning (with volunteers, a main challenge is the actual amount of time it takes for them to get to the station, especially if they don’t live in town).
When they first arrived on scene, the truck went to the left side of the campus loop in front of the burning structure.
“The left side of the building wasn’t on fire at first,” Parsons said.
He explained that one of the initial things to do when arriving at the scene of the fire is to do a 360 and develop a plan of attack. With the Feb. 26 blaze, he said the fire crews had 1 main priority:
“Everyone goes home.”
The crews wanted to protect everything they could, Parsons said, but they’d already confirmed that no one was in the building. The wellbeing of everyone battling the blaze was “the main priority of an incident of that magnitude.”
Fort Ashby was the 1st ladder truck to arrive, around 6:42 a.m. New Creek arrived about 10 minutes later with another, giving a much-needed boost to the volunteers going toe-to-toe with the flames from above.
A dozen companies contributed their efforts in quelling the blaze — Romney, Springfield, Augusta, Capon Bridge, Levels and Slanesville from Hampshire County; Moorefield from Hardy; and Burlington, Fort Ashby, Fountain, New Creek and Ridgeley from Mineral.
The fire burned almost all day; in total, crews were on the scene for about 10 hours that day. Businesses like McDonalds, Sheetz, 7-Eleven, Subway, Dominos, Italian Touch and Fox’s all helped out however they could, whether it be providing bathrooms for volunteers, food and water.
The water
For a few days following the fire, parts of the town of Romney had a boil-water advisory due to the depletion of the water in the town’s tanks, which hold 750,000 gallons.
Including the 85,000 gallons taken out of the river, the crews used about 1 million gallons of water to extinguish the relentless flames.
“I’ve never had a fire that took 1 million gallons,” Parsons said.
Add another 15,000 or so gallons used in the few days following the initial blaze to deal with the structure’s smoldering and rekindling.
Parsons said that additional attention to the site was inevitable, due to the way the building was “pancake collapsing.” Debris was falling on top of itself as the building burned, creating areas that were virtually impossible for volunteers to reach.
“I didn’t declare the fire ‘out’ (on Saturday),” the fire chief explained. “The expertise was there to do it, but we just couldn't get the water where it needed to be.”
It wasn’t until Wednesday, a few days later, that the fire was officially declared “out.”
The cause
Following the fire, a 6-day investigation ensued with investigators from both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and from ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) all working at the scene to determine a cause, assisted by the Romney Fire Company in whatever way was needed.
When it comes to causes of a fire, Parsons explained, there are 4 classifications: accidental, natural, incendiary and undetermined.
Accidental fires are the result of a non-deliberate act, such as electrical mishaps or brush burning that has gotten out of hand.
Natural causes include fires that ignite without any human intervention, from incidents such as lightning, wind, earthquakes to other naturally occurring disasters.
Incendiary fires result from deliberate acts, including arson.
A fire that is classified as “undetermined” means that one of the other 3 causes cannot be proven to the needed level of certainty. Assigning a fire’s cause without having that solid proof can seriously damage not only an investigator’s credibility, but their integrity as well, the fire chief explained.
The Feb. 26 fire, after the investigation was concluded, was ruled as having an “undetermined” cause because of the sheer amount of damage to the site.
“There was just nothing to look at,” Parsons said. “It was a black hole. There was just nothing there.”
The building burned fast and hot, both because of its age and some of the materials in the structure — for example, lots of dust and layers upon layers of flammable varnish on the floors — and nearly nothing was left for investigators to parse through after the fire was finally out.
“I have never seen an investigation go into as much detail as this one,” Parsons added. “The amount accomplished…was astronomical.”
The people
Battling the blaze that day was a total of 78 volunteers, including 21 from Romney. Six of the 8 Hampshire County units were on the scene, Parsons said, with other crews on standby at the station and in town. Crews arriving to the scene just 7 minutes from the time of dispatch helped stop the amount of loss to the campus, such as the fire spreading to other buildings that were in danger.
Honestly, it was lucky that a fire of that magnitude went up on a Saturday, Parsons said.
“It was a blessing the fire happened on the day it did,” he admitted. “A fire like that happens on a Saturday, you get 78 volunteers. You have that fire on, say, a Tuesday at 6 a.m., maybe you get 10.”
Though the fire companies here are “strained,” Parsons said, he feels blessed to have as many volunteers as he does.
“We have hardworking volunteers to help things run as smooth as possible,” he said. “We’re very fortunate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.