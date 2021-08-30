flash flood watch

flash flood watch

A flash flood watch has been issued for Hampshire County and surrounding counties, and will remain in effect from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with amounts up to 8 inches possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.