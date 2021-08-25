ROMNEY — The best-preserved Civil War trenches around got a bit of sprucing up last Friday, thanks to Dave Pancake and a crew from the Special Services workshop.
The Fort Mill Ridge Foundation was founded in 1998, explained president Dave Pancake, and since then they’ve been working with community organizations to maintain the trenches, museum and visitor’s center.
“With Covid-19, and all of the diminishing participation, we kind of slipped on this,” Pancake admitted. “but now we’ve gotten it back in good shape.”
Friday’s cleanup crew from the Special Services workshop was led by Kevin Sanders, and they used a fiberglass cleaner to scrub the signs on the site, many of which were a smidge overgrown or foggy.
Pancake said the crew finished the job in record time: less than an hour.
“I was thinking it would at least take a couple of hours,” he said.
Pancake added that while he was a little bit late for the tourist season, he has a couple of other jobs on the Fort Mill Ridge site that he’d like to get done, including squaring up on trash pickup and trimming some of the brush on the side of the road up to the site.
The Foundation partners with the City of Romney, and Mayor Beverly Keadle stopped by the site Friday to check it out.
“They (the City of Romney) have been a huge help,” Pancake praised. “They’re doing trash pickup at the visitor’s center. They don’t get out of town to do this as much, but this has largely been (done) by community organizations.”
He cited the Retired Teachers’ Association and the Boy Scouts. “Whoever’s available when the call goes out,” he added with a smile.
Fort Mill Ridge, located just west of Romney, is one of Hampshire County’s most historical sites, believed to be the best-preserved Civil War trenches in existence right now (thanks to the organizations that help preserve it).
There is additional information about the site, the Foundation and Romney’s Civil War history at Taggart Hall on High Street in Romney. o
