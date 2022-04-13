ROMNEY — There’s currently a delay at the state level when it comes to the official fire report from the Feb. 26 blaze that scorched the WVSDB campus and brought the community to its knees.
After a 6-day-long fire investigation conducted by investigators from both the state and national level following the blaze, the cause of the devastating fire was ruled as “undetermined.”
A more detailed fire report would be available in 30 days, said representatives from the State Fire Marshal’s office, after the report went through a “technical review.”
March 28 would have been the 30-day mark post-fire, and the report isn’t yet available.
As of right now, there isn’t a concrete date for when the Fire Marshal expects to have the completed report in hand, either, said investigator George Harms.
While there isn’t any further news on the fire report itself right now, small milestones in the recovery of the WVSDB site are being reached.
For example, at the state level, bids for demolition of the site closed last Thursday.
“Per state purchasing requirements, the bids must be reviewed by the purchasing office and then moved to the Auditors Office as part of the process,” explained Christy Day, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Education.
Day also gave the state’s update on the insurance claim after the fire: there is no real update just yet.
“The insurance claim in question is still pending,” she said last week. “Therefore, there is no information at this time on the insurance payout.”
Delegate Ruth Rowan offered her own 2 cents on the possibility of insurance dollars acting as a Band-Aid for the fire’s extensive damage.
“The insurance company is paying,” she assured. “The insurance company is really, really good. The problem is the price of things. The price of different things has gone up dramatically.”
The WVDE is set to meet today, April 13, but there is nothing related to WVSDB or the fire on the state board’s agenda.
