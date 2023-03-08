Annual reception to be held Friday

Art show

Joe Gainer (right) won Best in Show last year.

ROMNEY — It’s finally happening: the Hampshire County Spring Fine Art Show is peaking this Friday with a reception and an opportunity for the public to vote on their favorite pieces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.