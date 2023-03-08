Annual reception to be held Friday
ROMNEY — It’s finally happening: the Hampshire County Spring Fine Art Show is peaking this Friday with a reception and an opportunity for the public to vote on their favorite pieces.
If you’ve been in the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney at any point recently, it would be hard to miss the art displayed on the second floor of the building. The exhibit will run until March 24, but this Friday, March 10, there will be an opening reception – and the public is invited to attend.
This year’s judge is Sarah Gallahan, a muralist from Winchester, and she will offer her thoughts about the submitted artwork for this spring’s show, placing ribbons on the first-, second- and third-place art.
There is also the opportunity for up to five honorable mentions.
The first-place winner will take home $500, second place will take $250, third place will bring home $150 and each honorable mention will receive $50.
“I am blessed with the opportunity to meet fascinating people every day and be given the trust to represent them with my art is an honor,” Gallahan said. “I do what I love and I love what I do.”
Each artist must pick up their work on Saturday, March 25 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Last year’s winners were Joe Gainer and “Main Street Matrix” (first place), Sibyl MacKenzie and “The Weary Pilgrim” (second place) and Aren Hobbie and “Muted Likeness” (third place).
Attendees of Friday’s reception will be able to vote for “People’s Choice” out of the submitted artwork as well.
The reception will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 7:30 on the second floor of the library in Romney.
