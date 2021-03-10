The 1st of 3 virtual spring concerts that the Hampshire County Arts Council is sponsoring will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (March 13).
Ben Townsend and Charles Wesley Godwin will perform “Songs with a Sense of Place,” to be streamed on the Arts Council’s Facebook page, Hampshire Arts.
* * *
Daylight saving time arrives this weekend, bringing more sunshine later in the day instead of early in the morning.
Experts say this reduces the amount of energy the nation uses.
Set your clocks ahead Saturday night or 1st thing Sunday morning. The official change occurs at 2 a.m., when the clocks jump ahead to 3 a.m.
* * *
The Romney Reserve Alumni Association will not hold its annual banquet and awards meeting this year due to ongoing health concerns from the Covid-19 pandemic.
* * *
Paw Paw High School’s alumni have canceled their annual banquet, traditionally held Memorial Day weekend, due to Covid-19 concerns.
The alumni are collecting funds for a scholarship to be awarded to a Paw Paw senior. Donate to the fund by sending it to PPHS Alumni, P.O. Box 414, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
* * *
The Hampshire County Arts Council has set its annual festival for Sept. 11 after canceling the event last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organizers say they don’t know what form the festival will take yet, but have a meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 17 (a Wednesday) at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney, to discuss plans.
* * *
The Tapestry and Mountaineer Melodies choirs from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have a video online of them singing and signing “WVSDB Song” and “The Hills of West Virginia.”
The groups created the video this spring because they were unable to perform in front of the West Virginia Legislature, an annual tradition, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The video is available on the WVSDB Facebook page.
* * *
The Apple Blossom Festival returns to Winchester next month for its 94th incarnation after taking off 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival runs April 23 to May 2. Ongoing Covid restrictions mean tickets to many of the events are limited and some venues are moved to alternate settings to accommodate social distancing.
Details are available at the festival’s website, thebloom.com.
