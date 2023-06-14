Hampshire County Planning Commission began its May meeting by officially detaching itself from the Hampshire County Historic Landmark Commission.
Planning Commission President Duane “Punkin” Oates said the HCHLC had its own budget and sought to become its own entity without being directly associated with the Planning Commission.
Oates favored “decommissioning” them from the Planning entity so that “they can go ahead and stand on their own.”
Planning Director Amanda Barnes will complete her third year in her current leadership position this August. She reported that the office has been working with an average of over 100 building permits every month – double the amount the office had ever worked with pre-Covid.
“Covid impacted the growth completely,” Barnes noted, mentioning that the growth is pretty spread out throughout the county.
In a three-year period, 325 new houses have been built – from scratch. But Barnes also notes that the numbers don’t just stem from newcomers.
Suddenly, folks that have owned Hampshire County property for decades decided to build too.
“We’re getting a little bit of everything, from decks to pools to electric services to new homes to sunroom additions,” Barnes added.
The meeting also discussed building permit violations. Oates noted that before Barnes, no one was really going out “in the field” to check on violations.
The county started requiring building permits and inspections in 2006, and while new property owners receive a “welcome packet” from the assessor’s office, many fail to comply with the requirements.
When Barnes receives a permit complaint, she makes sure to “scour the whole area” while she is there to keep it fair across the board.
Barnes shared that she asks for a county deputy to accompany her in questionable places and situations.
“I feel very comfortable and confident when I am out there,” she said.
In the meeting, Barnes reported that around 500 structures in Hampshire County were coming out of the floodplain in the year 2024, keeping homeowners’ flood insurance policies affordable.
The planning office started scanning old building permits in March to preserve old documents because the ink in some files was fading away. Eventually, the goal is to make them available to the public, but a lot of work must be completed. This would help make documents more accessible, helping both the planning office staff and the community.
The Planning Commission meeting on May 15 was treasurer/secretary Sandra Hunt’s last meeting, marking a 15-year career.
Bryan Edwards and Keith Bohrer were not at the meeting, and Commissioner Dave Cannon requested to leave the meeting early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.