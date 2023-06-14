Hampshire County Planning Commission began its May meeting by officially detaching itself from the Hampshire County Historic Landmark Commission.

Planning Commission President Duane “Punkin” Oates said the HCHLC had its own budget and sought to become its own entity without being directly associated with the Planning Commission.

