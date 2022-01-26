ROMNEY — A 2-month discussion about hiring attorney Logan Mantz as a full-time grant writer for the next 2 years came to an unexpected conclusion Friday.
Mantz withdrew the proposal to begin a special meeting of the Town Council, recommending that, instead, Romney hire a town administrator to focus on grants.
So that’s what the Council did, adopting a resolution authorizing Mayor Beverly Keadle to advertise and interview for an administrator in the pay range of $45,000 to $65,000. It passed on a 5-1 vote with Duncan Hott voting no.
The administrator position is not new, but Romney had been operating without one since Jessica Szabo abruptly resigned in February 2020 after nearly 4 years in the job.
Keadle said the new administrator will focus entirely on grants, not overseeing town hall operations.
And, the mayor said, even though the limit wasn’t put in the resolution, she doesn’t see the position lasting beyond 2 years, much as the proposed contract with Mantz was structured.
That’s because the need for some to research, write and implement grants is immediate.
“Will there always be grants?” Keadle said. “Yes; it’s just more prevalent right now than it ever has been and maybe ever will be again.”
She was alluding to the money that came available from federal stimulus spending during the pandemic.
The town is currently pursuing major grants to repair the historic barn on Depot Street and to implement automated water meters.
Mantz wrote both those grants and will continue to shepherd them. Mantz also serves as the town’s attorney.
In other business:
• The council discussed sales tax revenues and spending again.
• An old Jetter — device used to find sewer blockage and unclog it — will be sold.
The council’s February meeting will be postponed to Feb. 22 to allow a public hearing on and 1st reading of the town’s application for home rule authority. Keadle said the proposal is available for public viewing at Town Hall.
The March meeting will be advanced to March 7 to allow the town to submit the home rule paperwork in time for the state board to consider it in April. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.