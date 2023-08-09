Summersville Lake

Summersville Lake is the largest lake in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON— Gov. Jim Justice announced on Sunday that West Virginia will soon be opening its 36th state park, Summersville Lake State Park. The northern shore of the state’s largest lake in Nicholas County will be transformed into a premiere outdoor adventure park in one of West Virginia’s most iconic spots.

A bill that will officially designate the land as a state park was sent to the West Virginia Legislature Sunday morning by Gov. Justice. Once the bill is passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor, new recreational opportunities at the park will be opened to the public. As the state’s first new park added in more than 30 years, this designation is symbolic of the recent growth in West Virginia’s tourism industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.