ROMNEY — “Esther’s House” in Romney has a goal to help the community, and right now, they’re getting a little bit of help themselves.
Rebecca Arnold, the backbone of “Esther’s House” and the Toys from the Heart operation that occurs every Christmas, said the organization is expanding into raffles, thanks to a generous gift by the Knights Templar, which has a few local members and several from around the region.
The religious organization donated a Cricut Explore Air 2, a cutting machine that’s a crafter’s dream, which retails for nearly $300 in store.
This, Arnold said, is going to be the 1st installment in a series of monthly raffles to raise money for Esther’s House.
It’s a big step, Arnold said, and she’s optimistic that the word about the raffles can get out and benefit her organization.
“I hope we can get some volunteers out of the deal,” she said. “I hope they’ll be knocking down the door on Tuesdays for tickets, and then I can get them to volunteer.”
Esther’s House, a sea-foam green, Victorian-style house right next to Romney First United Methodist Church, is the hub of the Toys From the Heart operation that provides toys, games and more to families in need here. Arnold says she volunteers every Tuesday at the house, and she’s always looking for more volunteers, especially in the wake of Covid.
“Some people aren’t coming back (to volunteer),” she said. “I have a few that come a lot to help.”
The Cricut machine will be the inaugural raffle item for the organization, and Arnold said the Knights Templar sent raffle tickets and a raffle drum as well to help her out.
She said tickets will be 1 dollar each, or 6 for 5 dollars.
She doesn’t have a set date for the 1st raffle, but she said she feels like there’s an important meaning behind having it at the end of the month: her daughter, Katie, passed away several years ago, and June 28 is the anniversary of her passing.
“It feels like it’s in memory of her,” Arnold said about the raffle. “It’s just an emotional time; it tugs at my heartstrings.”
Toys from the Heart was started around 20 years ago by Esther Smallwood, who was a kindergarten teacher who attended the Methodist church in Romney, and “Esther’s House” became home base. For anyone interested in buying raffle tickets or volunteering at Esther’s House, contact Arnold at 301-338-4696.
