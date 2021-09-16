An Augusta woman has been charged with 1st-degree murder in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning along Jersey Mountain Road.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Staci A. Matheny, 45, appeared to “deliberately and intentionally run over” Rodney A. Stewart, 46, of Capon Bridge shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Surveillance recordings from a business in the 300 block of Jersey Mountain Road — a little more than a quarter mile north of U.S. 50 — showed Stewart driving into the business’s parking lot at 1:07 a.m. Authorities said Stewart, Matheny and 2 other women in the car all appeared intoxicated.
After arguing and fighting went on in the car, Stewart got out and walked toward the road, lying down in the ditch, the videotape showed authorities.
They say Matheny got out of the passenger’s side, got behind the wheel and drove around the parking lot several times. At 2:08 she apparently aimed the vehicle at Stewart and drove over him.
When a passerby discovered Stewart about 10 or 15 minutes later, authorities said, he was alive, obviously intoxicated, but didn’t appear to have many external injuries, probably because the car ran over him while he was in the ditch, authorities speculated.
But when Stewart was transported to Hampshire Memorial Hospital, “severe” internal injuries were discovered, injuries that led to his death around 6:55 a.m.
Stewart was identified by his fingerprints and his body was shipped to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.
Deputies found Stewart’s vehicle Sunday evening, speaking with Matheny and the 2 backseat passengers.
Prosecutor Rebecca Miller authorized charges that led to Matheny’s arrest today, Thursday, Sept. 16.
