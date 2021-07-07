You may not know us, but my family and I live on your right flank. If you look northeast, our place is about halfway down and a few miles from the river running under your nose.
We look to your ridge from our house and often muse on the astonishing quality of your evening light: lustrous pinks, soft red ochres, alabaster whites. In summer, cool drafts drift down your side after sunset.
My wife and I ride trail horses over your spine, canter along trails on your other side, climb up again to your neck and walk home over your skin’s eroded folds. We love you, even when your trails are briered and the weather harsh.
We navigate your rock streams, fallen trees, and steep climbs amid loose shale, sharp stones and bulky boulders. We know the rain squalls blow harder and colder on your westward-facing flank.
On days with gale-like winds, we do not tarry on your top; we’re grateful to head home on your leeward side, down through a quiet stand of pines, your shielding ridge a thank-you-ma’am to the eastward rushing winds.
I doubt you give much thought to me or the other humans that scratch and scramble along your hide. And yet, you are here, inviting conversation about the granite boulder sitting alone on an otherwise rock-less trail (How did it get there?), the ledge that cuts perpendicular to your ridge line (What’s it made of?), or the peculiar slope of your nose (Did the Potomac have anything to do with that?).
I talk to you often and pay attention in the hope of some response, some signal that my conversation with you isn’t one-sided.
One day I take my horse to a clearing close to the top of your ridge and look southwest toward the rippling corrugates of your family — your brothers, sisters and cousins who define what humans in this age call the Appalachians.
My horse watches a hawk circling slowly below us, shifts his weight, and drops his head to forage for a bit of grass. I can’t be so nonchalant. Like many people who stand on mountaintops, I’m awed, stunned again into silence.
I’m unmoored by the view: the clouds’ ephemeral shadows fleeing across distant hills, the sun’s momentary glint on the meandering river far below, your collective impersonal mass that has endured for longer than most humans can comprehend. I am so small.
Mountain, I suspect you don’t care about a human’s troubled soul. I’m a passing flea on a giant’s back, a fleeting witness to a few moments in time’s grand parade. And so, reminded of my place in the world, I rather grimly gather up my horse and head homeward — only to turn back again for yet another look, as if you are calling me to muster up a bit more courage to witness what I can barely describe and never fully understand.
The vast interconnected expanse of ridge and sky seizes me, and I hear you whisper, “Can you find no comfort in my magnificent indifference?”
And so I write this letter partly to pay my respects and partly as an act of survival. The matter is urgent. The climb steepens every year. Vision dims as evening descends. Solace seems harder to find. Aging renders inspiration more elusive. Where, then, to begin?
Like a toddler more interested in a muddy puddle at his feet than mountain tops in the distance, I’ve turned my attention to the near-at-hand. My outings, on foot and horse, are slower now, more deliberate.
I’m learning to walk more with ears attuned, eyes open, nose working, skin sensing. My intellect, such as it is, tags along, mostly getting in the way, like a fifth wheel on a wagon.
I stop often now to chew on the red teaberries and their leaves; the burst of peppermint tastes like excitement itself. My bare skin feels the first stir of winter’s chill. My nose finds the cedar scent that heralds spring.
One late afternoon, after a cold snap froze heavy rain into ice, your flanks popped with the noise of limbs falling from tall pines. Nature’s gunshots: loud, unexpected, and war-like, punctuated by the occasional whoomp of trees falling whole.
And then there are the sounds that need silence to be heard: the whisper of snow falling in otherwise silent forests, the swish of a doe moving through a hayfield at night, the flap of an owl’s wings.
Sometimes, when I walk alone in your silence, sensing my way along your paths, I believe I hear you talking back. You rouse yourself to pay attention to a lone, wandering human.
“Look,” you say, “I can’t do much for you. Or about you, for that matter. You are here, temporarily. And from what you say, not for very long.”
More silence. And then you continue, “You seem like a decent chap who isn’t going to take off my head or dig me out or blow me up. But whatever you think of yourself, I consider you part of this world.
Which means you are part of me, whether I like it or not. I’m glad you find me inspiring, but let’s knock off this stuff about the tortured human consciousness.
You’re not alone and not so special after all. Your world is full of poets. I’ve had to listen to a lot of them over the last few hundred years.”
You have reminded me again of my place in the world, and I think you are finished. But not quite.
“By the way,” you say, “I’ve also seen a lot of horses — the natives had some nice ones, and then columns of big horses came back and forth in that war of yours. Not so many in the last fifty years or so, and most of those were worn out by farm work or too fat to do anything but shuffle. Anyway, you’re riding some of the best I’ve seen in a while: graceful, strong, and determined. You take care of them.”
Well, mountain, I probably haven’t done you justice. I may never be comfortable when I’m standing on your summit, but you comfort me nonetheless. I’m glad we’re together for a while.
With respect and affection,
Your current poet
