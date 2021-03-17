ROMNEY — The School Street property swap between the school board and the Economic Development Authority might result in the Central Office relocating in a couple years.
The board’s Central Office on School Street is not quite as “central” to Hampshire County as the name might imply, with the entire property sitting on the westernmost side of Romney.
The Development Authority and the school board are currently working on a memorandum of understanding swapping the School Street property, where Romney Elementary and the Central Office both currently sit, and the old hospital location on Blue Street. The schools intend to build the new West Elementary on that site.
It’s not going to be an exact, acre-for-acre swap, said Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson.
“We are expecting that both parties will end up with property compatible in size and equal in the ability to develop,” she explained.
The old hospital property is 5.64 acres, and the School Street property is 4.25 acres, and Johnson said the goal is for the school board and the Development Authority to “swap the whole thing,” including the Central Office.
There had been some discussion between the Development Authority and the school board regarding a possible relocation of the Central Office to a more, well, central location after the land swap.
The Central Office for the school board doesn’t have to be in the county seat, which opens up other opportunities for potential spots further east.
“It does make sense,” Johnson added. “If (the board is) able to relocate to a site more central to the county, it makes sense.”
School board president Debbie Champ affirmed that there is a possibility down the line for the Central Office to move east.
“In the longer term big picture, that is being discussed,” she commented.
Johnson said it will probably be 2 years or so before the Development Authority would have actual access to the School Street property, so the possible relocation is definitely a few years into the future. With movement underway to make the old hospital site usable for the board’s future construction of the West Elementary School, the little pieces are starting to come together.
“For the larger project as a whole, I see that as an economic recruitment tool,” Johnson said hopefully. “People who move here, they want to know what the systems are like, the healthcare system, the school system. I’m happy the Development Authority can be a part of this project in the community.”
