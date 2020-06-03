With the retirement of Col. David Gee that took effect Monday, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the responsibility for Animal Control in Hampshire County.
Call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894 to report an animal incident.
Shelter and adoption is being directed by Patty Weakly. Shelter staff can be reached by calling 304-671-4704. To obtain information on adoptions call 304-359-0226.
* * *
The Potomac Eagle is planning to open for the 2020 season on June 13.
The tourist train that runs out of Romney had its early May debut scrubbed when Gov. Jim Justice shut down most businesses in the state in response to the spread of COVID-19.
* * *
Gas prices crept up again across the northern half of West Virginia last week.
AAA said the average price stood at $1.964 on Sunday. That’s a 3-cent increase from a week earlier, but 74 cents cheaper than a year ago.
The best prices in northern West Virginia were in Parkersburg, at $1.90. Drivers in Martinsburg were paying $2.02 and in Huntington, $2.05.
