MARTINSBURG — A West Virginia state trooper was shot and a suspect was found dead after a standoff Friday, police said.
State police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case, state police Capt. Shallon R. Oglesby said in an email.
The trooper, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot while inside a Martinsburg residence and was taken for medical evaluation, Oglesby said.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, Oglesby said. Officers entered the residence after an exchange of gunfire and found the suspect deceased.
Neither the suspect nor the trooper was identified.
Governor says
back-to-work
bonus may be $500
CHARLESTON — West Virginia would pay unemployed people a $500 sign-up bonus for returning to work under a plan expected to be finalized soon.
The bonus would be half of what Republican Gov. Jim Justice initially suggested could be offered to workers. He said earlier in May that the bonus would be $1,000, which would require the employer to pay half and the state to cover the rest.
On Tuesday he said he didn’t want to “put any additional pain on our small businesses” even though he believed some would gladly step up and pay the $500 match.”
He said he expects the bonus, which “may only be the $500,” to come out of the state’s coffers. The governor said the program could be finalized by the time of his next coronavirus briefing, likely later this week.
“We need to encourage people to get back to work,” Justice said.
Justice announced earlier this month the state will end its additional pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits on June 19, including the additional $300 a week for those without a job.
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.8% in April, the lowest since March 2020, when it was 5.3%.
Fire erupts at
petroleum refinery
NEWELL — A large blaze erupted late Saturday at a petroleum refinery in West Virginia.
Photos and videos shared by news outlets showed the fire at the Ergon plant in Newell. The community is located in the state’s northern panhandle along the Ohio River.
No injuries were immediately reported. Transportation officials closed Route 2 near the refinery while crews fought the fire.
The cause was under investigation, but some local residents told WTOV-TV they felt an explosion.
According to its website, Ergon is a company “engaged in a number of industries related to the refining and marketing of specialty oils, asphalt, thermoplastic resins, petrochemicals, propane, and the necessary infrastructure to support those businesses.’’
The company also experienced a fire at its Newell plant nearly two months ago. A news release from April 8 said an unoccupied maintenance shop caught fire but the damage was contained and didn’t involve bulk chemicals.
Substance abuse
prevention group gets $200,000
federal grant
HUNTINGTON — A group fighting substance use addiction in ground zero of the opioid epidemic in one of West Virginia’s largest cities will receive a $200,000 federal grant.
West Virginia’s U.S. senators announced that Recovery Point of Huntington will receive the funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The program offers no-cost services for people with substance use disorder, a press release said.
The grant will specifically help target recidivism among those struggling.
“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic and with over 90,000 overdose deaths, this past year has been the deadliest on record,” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement.
“Programs like this help give deserving people their lives back, and I look forward to the impact this investment will make in our state,” Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito added.
In an ongoing landmark trial, Cabell County and the city of Huntington are arguing that drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp created a “public nuisance” by flooding the area with 80 million opioid doses over eight years and ignoring the signs that the community was being ravaged by addiction.
Attorneys for the suppliers have deflected the blame by arguing suppliers are not responsible for what happens to drugs after they are delivered.
WVU easing some mask restrictions for vaccinated people
MORGANTOWN — People who have received all of their COVID-19 vaccinations no longer will be required to wear a mask outdoors on West Virginia University campuses, the university said last week.
The university will continue to require masks indoors in most situations, WVU said in a news release.
Vaccinated individuals in groups of fewer than 10 indoors on campus may decide as an entire group to remove masks. Masks in spaces such as personal vehicles and private offices are not required for vaccinated or unvaccinated people, the statement said.
On June 1, the university will ease requirements for out-of-state travel for vaccinated people, who do not need to get tested or quarantine for five days following out-of-state domestic travel. Such travelers who are not vaccinated must continue to quarantine and are recommended to be tested for COVID-19, the statement said.
The university said vaccinated international travelers do not need to quarantine upon return but should get a COVID-19 test afterward and self-monitor for symptoms. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly discouraged from traveling internationally and will be required to quarantine for seven calendar days after travel and get tested.
The university will require employees who regularly work on campus to use annual leave to cover the quarantine period when scheduling out-of-state vacations. Workers can request a remote work assignment from their supervisor but won’t be guaranteed based on the college, department or unit’s operational needs, the statement said.
Mayor requests
funding to build New River Gorge gateway
BECKLEY — A West Virginia city that borders New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is asking for federal funding to build a welcome center and city park, officials said.
The proposed recreation development would secure Beckley’s place as a gateway city to the New River Gorge, Mayor Rob Rappold announced, according to news sources.
Officials want to build the development near the historic Alfred Beckley Mill at Piney Gorge. The cost is estimated at around $8 million, Rappold said. The development would emphasize existing hiking trails in Piney Creek Gorge and rock formations that are available for climbing.
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was added as a national park in December, making Piney Gorge a gateway candidate.
Student wins
opioid abuse
awareness contest
CHARLESTON — A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.
Eighth grader Liliona McKenzie Wright of Rivesville Middle School in Marion County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release.
The winning drawing shows a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head. The illustration reads, “She was like a beautiful porcelain doll until she picked up the bottle, beauty began to fade as the doll cracked and shattered.”
The entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Morrisey’s next public service announcement. Ravenswood Middle School eighth grader Caitlin Modesitt was named the statewide runner-up. Both designs will appear on the attorney general’s website and, along with regional winners, at the state Capitol in Charleston.
Vital Registration Office reopens
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Vital Registration Office in Charleston has reopened after being closed for more than a year.
Walk-up services now available to the public include certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.
The office is located in the Diamond building at 350 Capitol St. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear masks.
Certificates are $12 each. Exact change is required if paying in cash, or customers may use a money order or check. Credit or debit cards are not accepted.
The Vital Registration Office and Diamond building lobby closed to the public March 20, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
