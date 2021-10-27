ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority board heard details of the $1.2 million broadband plan the County Commission plans to fund and a Covid update from the health department at its Oct. 20 meeting.
Commissioner Dave Cannon reported on the County Commission’s progress in spending the American Rescue Plan funds given directly to the county.
“There are still dollars left to spend,” he told the board, since they are allocating only a little over $2 million right now. This will leave $500,000 — funds Cannon would like to spend on Internet service.
The commissioners’ plans include allocating $1.2 million to extend fiber optic service to the center of the county. Thirty-five miles of “backbone” will be added — 15 miles from the Romney Middle School to Cooper Mountain, 9.6 miles from Grassy Lick up Ford Hill Road to Augusta, and the rest along the Bloomery Pike to Slanesville.
After the county provides the fiber optic backbone, HardyNet can come in and connect homes and businesses.
County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins gave an update on the Covid-19 situation, saying case numbers are expected to decline, but a new round of higher numbers is expected after the holidays.
Most Hampshire County cases and all deaths have been unvaccinated people, with at most 1 or 2 vaccinated people in the daily totals. One unvaccinated county resident has contracted the virus 3 times, getting so sick the 3rd time he had to be hospitalized.
“Outbreaks” reported in the health department’s daily totals are clusters in institutions like nursing homes, schools and jails — but not churches or businesses.
The health department was giving booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine, and expected to have authorization for Moderna boosters by last Friday. They still had no guidelines for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
They are also giving flu shots, including high-dose shots for people over 65.
Hope Christian Church in Augusta will be used for large-scale vaccinations again, to be announced as soon as they get the go-ahead to do so. Wilkins reminded everyone that Covid testing is available in the Hampshire Memorial Hospital parking lot.
Wilkins recommended the Hampshire County Health Department Facebook page as the best source of up-to-date news, along with “breaking news” from the Review.
She also reported treatment with monoclonal antibodies has been authorized for high-risk individuals exposed to Covid, and health providers can write prescriptions for them
In other business, Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson reported “things are changing by the minute” with the hospital demolition project. They received the go-ahead for demolition last Tuesday, and the letter needed to go ahead with abatement had come Wednesday, before last week’s meeting.
The contractor will be proceeding with site preparation, and people should expect to see fencing and signs going up at the old hospital soon. Work should start by Thanksgiving.
Thrasher engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported the industrial access road for the Capon Bridge Technology Park is now paved, with pavement markings and guard rails in place.
All that remains is a final walk through and transfer of the rights-of-way to the state Department of Highways so they can maintain it. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.