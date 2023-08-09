Two people were killed in a head-on collision yesterday on Route 29 near Slanesville.
West Virginia State Police reported that Robert Golightly, 86, of Augusta, was driving south on Route 29 near Slanesville when his truck went across the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle.
Both the driver of the oncoming vehicle – Charlotte Blundon, 66, of Paw Paw – and her passenger, John Gallagher, 65, of Slanesville, were killed in the crash.
Golightly suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fairfax, Va.
The State Police's investigation is ongoing. The Review will update as more information is available.
