Burch ‘uniquely qualified’ to lead WVSDB
ROMNEY — As of last Wednesday, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind officially have a new, familiar face at the helm.
Clayton Burch, formerly State Superintendent of over 270,000 kids, will take the reins as superintendent of WVSDB – leading the small school’s staff and students into the future, the state school board decided last Wednesday.
“The students of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and the work of that venerable institution are always at the forefront of my mind,” Burch said in a statement he released last week. “I have developed a special connection with the school.”
Since the Special Circumstance Review at the Romney institution in Spring 2021, Burch said he’s made a concerted effort to be onsite once a month, always making time to pop in and visit the students.
With the housing of the state Technical Assistance Center for Accessibility and Transitions on the WVSDB campus, the school can be a place for learning, but also a benefit to schools statewide who might need a little bit of support.
“I have a vision of what the WVSDB can become as a resource to serve children and families of our state, region and beyond,” Burch said. “I believe that the totality of my career, and my close ties to the Hampshire County community, including my personal residence there, have made me uniquely qualified to lead the school into the future.”
The school welcomed Burch on their website, noting that they “look forward to the ideas, resources and guidance that he can provide our staff and students, as well as students around the state.”
The website also highlighted Burch’s “heart for their students,” and revealed that the school’s new leader is also in the process of learning sign language.
Burch, a lifelong educator, was appointed as State Superintendent in February 2020, right before Covid-19 permanently affected how folks view education.
Burch said that in his time as State Superintendent, he has often felt like “a wartime leader whose entire tenure…has been under the shadow of the global Covid-19 pandemic.”
On the state school board’s Aug. 10 meeting agenda, there was a personnel item that revealed that Burch had requested to make the move from the state level to his current Romney position.
His move was approved, effective at the end of last week. David Roach, executive director of the state School Building Authority, will take Burch’s position as State Superintendent.
Hampshire County Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Pancione noted at Monday night’s meeting that the county school board already has a “good working relationship” with Roach through the school bond process – the 3 new elementary schools on Hampshire’s horizon.
“I sure hope Superintendent Roach comes on down,” said board president Ed Morgan. “He’ll get to see the fruits of his labor.”
