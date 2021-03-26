Wind gusts reached 60 mph today, causing fire crews to respond to multiple fires. The following is a list of fires reported in Hampshire County:
- Brush Fire in Levels on Okonoko Road
- Brush Fire on Capon River Road
- Brush Fire on Crooked Stream Road
- House Fire on Bronze Turkey Court just off of J.R. Rannells Road
Multiple fires have been reported in surrounding counties as well including Mineral, Morgan, Grant and Berkeley.
A wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph throughout the night.
