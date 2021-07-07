ROMNEY — They say money talks, and it was money that had the floor at a recent school board work session, as board members and Hampshire High organization advisors discussed how to best streamline the high school fundraising process and clear up questions and concerns.
Advisors from organizations like HOSA, FFA, Pro-Start and HHS athletics were present, and one of the top concerns that echoed in the boardroom Wednesday morning was communication.
“It’s a big challenge, the communication,” said Trojan Media advisor Angel Blizzard. “FFA doesn’t know what the HOSA folks are doing, and vice versa.”
HOSA advisor Kristie Long added to Blizzard’s point: “And it’s not just these organizations, either. It’s athletics and foreign languages, too. And it’s across the board.”
Fundraisers must be submitted to the school board after being OK’d by the principal, and are then put on the upcoming board meeting agenda for approval. Usually, these fundraisers are approved, but every once in a while, a proposed fundraiser won’t make it through the approval process.
Building trades teacher William Keister explained that he has proposed fundraisers to the board in the past and not heard back as to why they’ve been denied.
“Yes, we do need to say why we’re denying it,” agreed board president Debbie Champ.
One of the top reasons a fundraiser is denied by the board is that there is a conflict with Child Nutrition. Director Amy Haines explained some of the guidelines for fundraisers that involve food, including pointing out that there is a caloric and a sugar limit for fundraisers happening during school hours.
“Soda is never going to meet it, and energy drinks, stay clear of them,” she said. “I’m not anti-fundraiser whatsoever, but you cannot compete with the national school lunch program.”
For example, a common HHS fundraiser is the sale of Krispy Kreme donuts. This fundraiser wouldn’t fit the guidelines for during the school day, but before or after school, it’s fair game.
“I’m not going to be your sugar police,” she added. “But we do have guidelines and we need to follow them.”
The board cited state code, policy 4321.1, Standards for School Nutrition, as the main guideline for organizations who want to hold a food-related fundraiser.
In return for open communication from the board about the approval (or denial) process, the board asked that organizations provide the most accurate budget information as possible.
Some advisors were curious about why the board has to approve fundraisers in the first place.
“I think fundraising chews up a lot of your time,” athletic director Trey Stewart said to the board. “I guess I’m just asking for a conversation as to why our fundraisers go through the board.”
Board member Bernie Hott pointed out that the principal has to approve the fundraisers 1st, but it was FFA advisor Isaac Lewis who shed a little light on the history behind the process, noting that it was because of the amount of fundraising done in the past that brought the board into the mix.
“Around 15 years ago, there was just too much fundraising happening,” Lewis said. “At that time, I think the claws came down and the community received the pressure. (The schools) were pulling too many funds.”
Lewis also pointed out that fundraising is an important part of the organizations, but it's difficult to continue to fundraise in such a small community.
“Our top priority is to teach. Our 2nd priority is to provide a quality experience for the kids,” he continued. “The balance between the 2 is hard.”
At Monday evening’s regular school board meeting, board vice president Ed Morgan asked that the board continue to revisit the fundraising policies, hopefully making the process run a little smoother at both the school and the board level.
Fundraiser forms (application forms, use of school facility request, volunteer applications, etc.) can all be found on the Hampshire County Schools website, www.boe.hamp.k12.wv.us, under the “Departments” and “Finance” tabs. o
Log In
