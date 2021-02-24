The 10,000-square-foot building on 2.61 acres next to Hampshire Square Plaza will draw the full asking price of $1.1 million, said Realtor Paige Manuel of Oak Crest Commercial Real Estate in Winchester.
“It’s an investor,” Manuel said of the buyer. The property is likely to be leased by another business, but Manuel said he didn’t know details of the buyer’s intents.
The buyer is getting a property in arguably Hampshire County’s prime business stretch, near Food Lion, CVS, Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the Wellness and Fitness Center.
Manuel’s listing pointed out that the building has 4,800 square feet of finished office and showroom space and 5,200 square feet of garage and warehouse. The lot has 30 regular parking spaces and 3 more for trucks with trailers.
The property was listed Jan. 5 after sitting empty for 2 years. Weimer closed the Chevrolet store at the end of 2018, less than 6 years after buying it from Bob Mayhew, who built the facility in 1990, moving the dealership from downtown Romney to Sunrise Summit.
The Weimer Group, with dealerships from Moorefield to Cumberland, said at the time it was consolidating some operations.
Owner Dave Weimer said on Monday that the buyers have a 3-month window for due diligence and then another 2 months after that to close. Manuel said he expects the deal to be complete around mid-June.
Weimer’s closing in 2018 left Hampshire County without a new car dealership. Ford forced Mayhew to close the dealership he had for that brand in Capon Bridge in the 1990s.
The 2018 Weimer closing ended 91 years of Chevrolet presence in the county, starting in 1927 when Vandevender and Leatherman opened in Romney. They fell victims to the Great Depression and brothers John and Sam Pancake took over. They owned it from 1931 to 1968 when Bob Mayhew’s dad, James, bought into the business.
