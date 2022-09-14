ROMNEY — The Hampshire County grand jury handed up a range of indictments last week, including a slew of assault and drug charges, larcenies and even a 1st-degree murder.
The grand jury issued 30 separate indictments.
Jason Orvle Moore, 44, was indicted for 1st-degree murder – stabbing – and the details on that story can be found separately.
The rest of the indictments:
Larceny
Brett Douglas Resh, 22, 1 count of grand larceny and 1 count of burglary, and 5 misdemeanor counts – 3 counts of breaking and entering an automobile and 2 counts of petit larceny.
Charging documents say Resh stole a 2013 Hyundai Sonata (with a value of $5,000) from a Romney home, and also broke in with the intent to commit a crime at the beginning of July.
The charges also say that Resh broke into a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup – where he took $100 from the console – and a 1999 Dodge Neon, where he stole the vehicle’s stereo.
Anthony Dean Jeffries, 37, grand larceny. Charging documents say Jeffries stole a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a $3,900 value last October.
Deborah D. Mumpower, 63, grand larceny. Charging documents say Mumpower stole a variety of items valued at $2,197 on March 13.
The charges outline that Mumpower stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus cellphone, Bose speaker, Razor knife, a black holster, a Yeti cup, a Coho cooler, a Bulova watch, a black coffee grinder, a French coffee press, Truper tool axe, a pickaxe/hoe combo, a red hacksaw, a mallet, a Carhartt backpack, food, a post hole digger, a Shark liftaway vacuum, and Wahl hair clippers.
Drugs
Earl Allen Hott Jr., 50, 1 count of meth possession with intent to deliver and 1 misdemeanor count of improper registration. Charging documents say Hott was caught on April 10.
Cimberly Adrianna Wells, 23, possession of heroin in jail. Charging documents say Wells had heroin in her possession on April 11 while she was an inmate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Mark Anthony Everson, 51, 1 count of fentanyl possession with intent to deliver and 1 count of transporting fentanyl into the state, and 2 misdemeanor counts: unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle and open container.
Charging documents say Everson had between 1 and 5 grams of fentanyl in his possession in February, and transported it into West Virginia with intent to deliver. His misdemeanor charges detail that his car was in an unsafe condition – having an exhaust leak – and that he had an open container of American Honey liquor on the back floorboard of the driver’s side of the car.
Dylan Joseph Moyers, 23, 1 count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and 1 count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver heroin. Charging documents say Moyer was charged June 9, 2020.
Jackie Christina Upole, 38, 1 count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and 1 count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver heroin. Charging documents say Upole was also charged June 9, 2020, and that she and Moyers conspired with each other.
James Richard Lewis, 31, 1 count of delivering heroin and 1 count of delivering fentanyl. Charging documents detail that Lewis delivered both heroin – 2 foil packs in exchange for $80 – and fentanyl – 3 foil packs, a net weight of less than 1 gram for $100 – to a confidential informant under the supervision of the State Police last September.
Aidan Josef Szabo, 19, 1 count of marijuana possession with intent to deliver and 1 misdemeanor count of cocaine possession. Charging documents say that Szabo was charged in January of this year.
Violence and abuse
John Amthor Hines, 60, 3 counts of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of injury and 1 count of sexual abuse by a parent to a child, and 4 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, obstructing an officer, sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and battery.
Charging documents say Hines neglected a 12-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 5-year-old by having horrendous home conditions, along with no running water, as well as abusing the 12-year-old. The charges also detail Hines’ misdemeanor battery and failure to seek proper medical treatment for his goat.
Randall Scott Arnold, 33, 1 count of malicious wounding and 1 misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Charging documents say Arnold pushed a household member down, kicked her multiple times, left bruises, broke multiple ribs and punctured a lung.
In addition to the felony wounding, the domestic battery charge detailed Arnold also hit the individual in the face with his open palm.
Kenneth Allen Davis, 31, 1 count of sexual assault in the 2nd degree and 1 count of sexual abuse in the 1st degree. Charging documents say Davis engaged in sexual intercourse or intrusion with another individual on New Year’s Day by way of forcible compulsion.
Robert Lee Puffinberger, 39, domestic battery (3rd offense). Charging documents say Puffinberger slammed a household member to the ground, causing her to fall into the edge of a coffee table.
The charges also detailed that Puffinberger was previously convicted twice of assault on family members in Frederick County, Va. in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court – once in April of 2019, and once in September of 2015 as well.
David Wayne Haines, 54, 1 count of sexual abuse by a parent and 1 count of sexual abuse in the 1st degree. Charging documents say Haines engaged in sexual contact with an 11-year-old under his care at some point between Jan. 28 and Feb. 14.
Other
Jason Douglas Lupton, 40, failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say Lupton failed to notify State Police of his change in residence within 10 days.
Russell Eugene Snelson, 64, failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say Snelson failed to notify State Police of a change in his employment status as a self-employed person within 10 days.
Jerry Dewayne Carter, 54, failure to update sex offender registry (3rd offense). Charging documents say that Carter failed to notify State Police that he had a current Facebook account.
Richard Allen Ruble, 35, failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say Ruble failed to notify State Police of his change in residence and failed to provide his current address within 10 days.
Devyn Conard Haines, 27, 3 counts of failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say Haines failed to notify State Police of 3 current social media accounts: his Snapchat account, his Tiktok account and his Facebook Messenger account.
Jordan Edward Glenn Haymond, 20, 1 count of soliciting a minor via a computer and 1 misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Charging documents say that in June, Haymond attempted to solicit a 15-year-old via a computer in order to sneak her out of her home to be picked up to engage in sexual contact, intrusion or intercourse. Misdemeanor charges indicate he persuaded the teen to leave her home at night without her parent’s permission.
Megan Elizabeth Butcher, 39, 3 counts of failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say Butcher failed to notify State Police of her current Signal account, her LinkedIn account connected to her cell phone and her Facebook Messenger account.
Timothy Brent Kirby Jr., 40, obtaining money by false pretenses. Charging documents say Kirby intended to defraud ACT 1st Federal Credit Union and Shelby County Trustee last July, and after depositing a fraudulent check into his account at ACT 1st, fraudulently obtained $1,950.52.
