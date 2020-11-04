Community floods school board meeting amid extracurricular color map debate
On the agenda for Monday night’s meeting, a non-consent agenda item read: “Board members will discuss and make a possible decision regarding color coding.” This item, and the apparent possibility of extracurricular activities being shut down due to the virus, brought staunch supporters of the Hampshire County athletic community out of the woodwork, encouraging the board to decide to allow athletics to continue under WVSSAC guidelines set by the state.
The hallway outside the boardroom was filled with green and white as coaches, parents and administrators were prepared to present their thoughts to the board.
HHS athletic director Trey Stewart commended coaches and the athletic staff at the high school for their patience and their willingness to execute the state guidelines.
“Is it perfect? No,” he said. “But there has not been 1 true sports outbreak across this great state. We have been doing great; this is our 1st real questionable week, and we’re yellow.” Stewart also pointed out that reaching “for the panic button” at this point isn’t necessary.
HHS assistant principal and volleyball coach Megan Fuller spoke on behalf of the volleyball team, a team with sectionals fast approaching. Athletic trainer Kari Judy also spoke out in support of the volleyball team, explaining exactly how stringent the hoops are that the athletes and coaches jump through on a regular basis to keep the community safe. These guidelines include extensive cleaning practices, mask-wearing, liberal amounts of hand sanitizer, minimal contact between coaches and athletes, temperature checks, COVID-19 questionnaires, and more.
“I ask that you take into consideration the hard work of athletes and staff,” Judy said. “We will do whatever it takes to keep these kids on the field or on the court.”
HHS football coach Aaron Rule and HHS boys basketball coach Danny Alkire also appeared in front of the board in support of the program.
“Zero. That’s the number I want you all to remember,” Rule said, referring to the number of sports and extracurricular-related outbreaks in Hampshire County.
After the handful of appearances voicing support of athletics and extracurricular activities, the board explained their position.
At the Oct. 19, a concerned staff member spoke on behalf of a group of equally concerned staff and parents, suggesting that there might be cause to worry when it comes to the athletic department mingling with athletes and families from other counties. This prompted the board to add an additional discussion and a possible decision about the color map on the Nov. 2 agenda.
Board president Debbie Champ added that part of the issue is with the 2 maps. There is currently a map updated every Saturday by the WV Department of Education, which determines athletic and extracurricular activities for the week, and then there is a daily map updated by DHHR, which can differ from the weekly map, adding to confusion and overall concern.
Head school nurse Rhonda Dante said she had “no reservations at all” when it came to athletics continuing as they have been.
“We’re doing the best that we can,” she said. “I think really the reason why our students and athletes have done so well to this point is the screening. I think we’re picking things up early, asking those questions every single day.”
Dante also said that after talking to surrounding counties, it looks like Hampshire is a shining example of following state guidelines when it comes to athletic and extracurricular safety.
“Everything that has been put in place by Kari and the coaches has been amazing,” she said. “I think what we have in place surpasses what the counties around us have in place. Is it going to keep us 100 percent safe? Probably not, but every week is a blessing.”
Board member Dee Dee Rinker echoed the praise for the athletic department.
“Our coaches and staff have done an amazing job, and safety is always the top concern,” she added.
Champ said that the board has and will continue to trust Dante and the Hampshire County Health Department to guide them to make the safest decisions possible for the students.
The board’s decision on the item was to take no action, and athletics and extracurricular activities will continue as they have been, following state guidelines and advice from local health officials to ensure the safety of students, staff and families.
