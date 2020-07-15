ELKINS — A mail carrier in Pendleton County has admitted he changed some absentee ballot requests.
Thomas Cooper, 47, pled guilty last week to a federal charge called attempt to defraud the citizens of West Virginia of a fair election, as well as another count of injury to the mail. He will be sentenced later.
Cooper, of Dry Fork, told investigators he did it “as a joke” after they asked him if he was “just being silly.”
He had marked 5 absentee ballot requests with black ink to change the recipients’ registration from Democrat to Republican in April. Three others had other alterations. They were all part of a statewide mailing to allow voters to request ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes were noticed by Pendleton County Clerk Elise White when they arrived at her office and she notified the office of Secretary of State Mac Watts. His office brought in the state attorney general’s office and postal investigators.
Cooper has a contract to deliver mail in the Pendleton County communities of Franklin, Onego and Riverton.
