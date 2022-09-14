The recycling movement here continues to grow
AUGUSTA — Robin Mills has been battling bureaucratic barriers for over a decade in search of environmental progress. However, the motion is finally gaining momentum.
“I just sold another load of aluminum, and we had 462 pounds today, yay” Mills cheered excitedly last week. Every Wednesday, he picks up all the aluminum and steel from Hampshire County Recycling Center in Augusta and hauls them to Winchester or Cumberland to sell.
Mills spearheaded a successful campaign in 2014 to require the county to create a recycling plan; 64% of voters supported the mission.
After finding a path out from the maze in the county’s economic restrictions on recycling, Hampshire finally received a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection to build the facility that stands in Augusta today; it is run through the County Commission but members from Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative volunteer their time at the center.
Hampshire County Recycling Center was constructed in 2017 from the DEP’s grant through its REAP – Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan – program. In the center’s earlier days, Mills said that he used to haul 100-200 pounds of cans every 2 weeks — enough to barely cover the cost of making the trips to and from the destinations.
Recently, the Hampshire County volunteers started collecting plastic bags as well.
“It’s very nice that we are taking some plastic, but we’d like to be taking more,” Mills said of the new inclusion. He said that the county limits the group’s effort only to pursue what is profitable.
“There is no market for glass and plastics,” Mills explained.
“I’m just a volunteer like everything else,” he said of the money that only recently started to become profitable ($181 last Wednesday), “yes we are (now) bringing in more money, but we take that profit and plow it back into the effort.”
Mills informed that a new Recycling Committee was established around 2 years ago. President of the County Commission Brian Eglinger chairs this new group. Mills credited Eglinger for “actually making things happen with recycling.”
“They’ve kinda taken the baton and ran with it,” commented Mills.
Through the Recycling Committee, the county received funds from the REAP program to purchase a 1-ton 2022 GMC truck. A search for a trailer is in the works, but the county has to jump through Charleston hoops to finalize the details.
“Soon we’ll have a big truck and trailer combination that is really going to supercharge the recycling here in the county,” Mills said.
Curbside recycling could be a possibility with the new truck and trailer, but discussions would have to be held within the affiliated groups. Mills said that a curbside recycling program could collect up 60 or 70% of the county’s waste. Mills estimated that the county is probably only collecting 2-3%.
Illegal dumping, burning of trash and littering could be significantly lessened if the new truck drove conveniently right at the doorsteps.
