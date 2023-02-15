proud b

Jeffery Finley, the “president” of the Proud Boys in West Virginia.

The leader of the “Proud Boys” in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. – and he has Hampshire connections.

Martinsburg’s Jeffery Finley, 30, while not a Hampshire County native, was enrolled in the school system here in his teenage years, reported WV MetroNews on Sunday, adding that Finley had some discipline issues while in school here – bullying and racial taunting incidents, as well as over 16 fights, landing him at Mountaineer Challenge Academy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.