The leader of the “Proud Boys” in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. – and he has Hampshire connections.
Martinsburg’s Jeffery Finley, 30, while not a Hampshire County native, was enrolled in the school system here in his teenage years, reported WV MetroNews on Sunday, adding that Finley had some discipline issues while in school here – bullying and racial taunting incidents, as well as over 16 fights, landing him at Mountaineer Challenge Academy.
That background, wrote Finley’s lawyer, Aaron Moss out of Martinsburg, made him susceptible to the Proud Boys organization. He joined in 2019.
The “Proud Boys” organization was established in the U.S. in 2016, and members have been noted for their support for former president Donald Trump, as well as their “core tenets,” which include (but aren’t limited to) minimal government, maximum freedom, pro-free speech, venerating the housewife, anti-racial guilt and anti-political correctness, according to a 2020 Proud Boys Portugal telegram chat.
The statement of offense against Finley details his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 mob swarm on the Capitol that resulted in one gunshot death, three deaths from “medical emergencies” related to the attack and over 100 injured U.S. Capitol police officers.
The sentencing memorandum called the riot “a violent attack that forced an interruption of the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential election…and resulted in more than $2.8 million in losses.”
He entered a plea agreement regarding his two offenses, the first being that he knowingly entered and remained in a restricted building without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly conduct, as well as engaging in disorderly conduct in any of the Capitol buildings.
Finley, the president of the West Virginia “Proud Boys” chapter, had zero criminal history points in his past, detailed the plea agreement document. He was a part of an encrypted group chat the day before the riot titled “Boots on Ground,” which only included individuals planning to attend the Jan. 6 event.
On Dec. 30, 2020, Finley told other Proud Boys leaders that “me and my WV boys are going.”
Documents say that on that morning, Finley met up at the Washington Monument with other members of the Proud Boys from both his chapter and others around the country.
Over the course of more than two hours, Finley marched with the group to the Peace Circle near Capitol grounds, where U.S. Capitol Police had barricaded and restricted access to the area.
Investigators say that Finley saw an individual begin to tear down the barricades, and he moved with the crowd into the plaza to the west of the Capitol building. He entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at about 3 p.m., and took some time to snap a selfie after having entered the building.
After the Capitol attack, documents say Finley “took measures to obstruct the government’s investigation into criminal conduct at the Capitol” – deleting his social media accounts, as well as photos and videos of himself and other Proud Boys from that day, directing other members of the group to do the same.
A few weeks after the attack, on Jan. 19, Finley denied being on Capitol grounds the day of the riot in an online interview, claiming, “I don’t know any Proud Boys who were even remotely close to being inside of the Capitol.”
According to records obtained through a search warrant served on Google, a mobile device associated with Finley’s Gmail address and phone number was present on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, showing that Finley was, in fact, on restricted grounds illegally.
He was arrested and charged in March of 2021, pleaded guilty in April 2022 and reported cutting ties with the Proud Boys in May 2022.
The sentencing memorandum details that the recommended punishment for Finley’s crimes is three months’ incarceration and $500 in restitution.
